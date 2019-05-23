New Liberty Quote

Posted on 11:12 am, May 23, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Don’t tell us how to live. Don’t tell us our lives are inferior to yours. Don’t take away our livelihoods. Don’t patronise and belittle us, then expect us to vote for you.

Greg Sheridan

5 Responses to New Liberty Quote

  1. stackja
    #3023365, posted on May 23, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Yes! But GS was part of the problem.

  2. mh
    #3023382, posted on May 23, 2019 at 11:36 am

    You can take it to the bank: the American election is effectively all over, Clinton has won. Trump cannot pull off victory from here.

    Greg Sheridan defended his statement following Trump’s thumping victory by using the Philip Adams excuse – that he didn’t realise the American people were that low, or words to that effect.

  3. Karabar
    #3023384, posted on May 23, 2019 at 11:42 am

    When did he see the light?

  4. Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    #3023388, posted on May 23, 2019 at 11:49 am

    I read that the Chinese Government was hoping to reset relations with the new government.
    Funny how they like multi-party democracies- in OTHER countries!

  5. Caveman
    #3023391, posted on May 23, 2019 at 11:50 am

    GS just bum crawling.

    How the fark none of these commentators ever challenged the most fukd Labor policies ever during the election. No accountability , Labor has been exposed as the fukn rabble it is and they were going to unleash their economic utopia on us. They in the wilderness for the next 10 years.

