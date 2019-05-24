Albanese cannot just be Labor’s new contortionist

Posted on 8:16 am, May 24, 2019 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

Like Aldous Huxley, I am capable of being very stoical about other people’s misfortunes — and never more so than when they afflict Labor and the disastrous policies it took to the election.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Albanese cannot just be Labor’s new contortionist

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3024127, posted on May 24, 2019 at 9:07 am

    There seems to be a pattern in western societies amongst the progressive mindset.

    Lose an election (especially when unexpected) – double down on the leftism.

    A symptom of political dysfunction or a disease?

    Sad to see any political institution ‘reform’ itself, only to factionally bypass and deny those reforms.

  3. Robbo
    #3024134, posted on May 24, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Silly me because until now I thought that in the Labor Party the initials SL stood for Socialist Left. I now know that they really stand for Slow Learners. Albo as their saviour? They are having a laugh, aren’t they?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.