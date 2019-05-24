Located in a magic site in an upstairs bar in Harbourside Festival Marketplace at Darling Harbour with water views lit by lights to the city skyline. Caught up with Tim Anderson, Jo Nova, Dan our Man in DC and many others from all over Australia and the world. Today the first sessions and in the evening a ferry cruise. Ron Manners will arrive from New York and hopefully Sinc and some of his cohorts from the South.
Liberty Quote
Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- rickw on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- bespoke on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- bespoke on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Mater on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- bespoke on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- bespoke on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Win on CHQ Insider: Morrison just won the equivalent of a Big Bash cricket match
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Tom on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- None on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Friedman report. The VIP cocktail party
- Live From Houston Texas
- CHQ Insider: Morrison just won the equivalent of a Big Bash cricket match
- Australia’s election result: a reprieve not a recovery
- A late call on the Ramsay Centre
- Don Aitkin on the election and what comes next
- New Liberty Quote
- Will Labor split again? Who can be the Dirty Rat this time?
- Some may call the election an upset but most of us weren’t upset at all
- CIS hosts climate loon while worldwide RE tanks
- Justinian the Great: Our Bureaucrats Don’t Believe in Costed Policies
- What do you call a politician who does not understand politics?
- Interesting opinions on the election
- Justinian the Great: Will the Liberal Party Capitalise on its Last Second Chance?
- Revelation! 178 years of rainfall records for SE Australia
- Press reports on how climate policy killed the ALP
- Rite-ON election report
- Q&A Forum: May 21, 2019
- What happens when you drink the Kool-Aide
- Help wanted: Baby Boomer Quiet Australian who voted Liberal
- Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- An historic moment in the climate change debate in Australia
- Alan Jones on Julie Bishop and Tony Abbott
- The children’s crusade
- Q&A Forum: May 20, 2019
- Justinian the Great: Morrison’s Miracle Stands As The Last Judgment on Turnbull.
- Don’t get too excited
- Election night speeches
- It was the sweetest victory of all – or something. Again.
- Monday Forum: May 20, 2019
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta