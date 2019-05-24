Friedman report. The VIP cocktail party

Located in a magic site in an upstairs bar in Harbourside Festival Marketplace at Darling Harbour with water views lit by lights to the city skyline. Caught up with Tim Anderson, Jo Nova, Dan our Man in DC and many others from all over Australia and the world. Today the first sessions and in the evening a ferry cruise. Ron Manners will arrive from New York and hopefully Sinc and some of his cohorts from the South.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

