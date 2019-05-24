Lets be realistic about the election result

The voters in critical seats in Queensland that turned the election in favour of the Coalition were not driven by Christian values, Scomo’s tireless campaigning and his good character, or rejection of big government spending, the Nanny State and redistribution. They were driven by a desire for jobs related to the Adani mine that are under threat from Green Labour. And they turned to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party and the Palmer Party as much as they turned to the Liberals. Be thankful for the Tasmanians in north west Tasmania 9my home town) for putting the icing on the cake.

Without that factor malevolence and mendacity would have won and Mitt Romney’s prediction that you can’t beat the 49/50% who like handouts would have come true. Sure, some old folk on Bribie Island were electrified by the franked credits issue, but Chris Bowen might have been safe to (viciously and malevolently) say what he did, how many people getting franked credits are Coalition voters?

So once again, it was a reprieve but we are still on the brink with progressive left identity politics on the rise in the education system where it will do the most long-term damage. The difference between the parties nationwide is razor thin and it is always going to come down to a few seats. By incredible good fortune and a major bungle by Labor the few seats went our way this time. We are yet to see whether the Coalition can do better on the critical issues with less rats in the ranks, especially the King Rat but past performance does not inspire confidence.