Lets be realistic about the election result

The voters in critical seats in Queensland that turned the election in favour of the Coalition were not driven by Christian values, Scomo’s tireless campaigning and his good character, or rejection of big government spending, the Nanny State and redistribution. They were driven by a desire for jobs related to the Adani mine that are under threat from Green Labour. And they turned to Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party and the Palmer Party as much as they turned to the Liberals. Be thankful for the Tasmanians in north west Tasmania 9my home town) for putting the icing on the cake.
Without that factor malevolence and mendacity would have won and Mitt Romney’s prediction that you can’t beat the 49/50% who like handouts would have come true. Sure, some old folk on Bribie Island were electrified by the franked credits issue, but Chris Bowen might have been safe to (viciously and malevolently) say what he did, how many people getting franked credits are Coalition voters?
So once again, it was a reprieve but we are still on the brink with progressive left identity politics on the rise in the education system where it will do the most long-term damage. The difference between the parties nationwide is razor thin and it is always going to come down to a few seats. By incredible good fortune and a major bungle by Labor the few seats went our way this time. We are yet to see whether the Coalition can do better on the critical issues with less rats in the ranks, especially the King Rat but past performance does not inspire confidence.
Sometimes a major health scare is all that you need to make you look at your lifestyle choices and change your ways.
And if you want to see why the ‘experts’ still keep getting it wrong, just have a gander at this: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-05-24/scott-morrisons-trump-like-election-victory/11145406.
Not all the Coalition voters voted that way because “Christian values, Scomo’s tireless campaigning and his good character, or rejection of big government spending, the Nanny State and redistribution” – true.
Equally, not all Labor voters voted that way because of their agreement with “progressive left identity politics”.
Look on the bright side. We have good reason to do so. The Lib party room has improved. They have a bigger majority. Tax cuts are on the agenda. Going big on green got rejected so strongly, even Labor heard it this time, it seems.
Moreover, it’s Friday.
Life is never perfect. But it’s pretty darn good.:-)
I totally agree. Unless something is done about the whole education system from preschool to the universities then we are doomed in the long term.
As and example: https://quillette.com/2019/05/22/when-the-authorities-tell-you-to-dissent/
This is why there is such antagonism to the reintroduction of the study of Western Civilisation into the Universities. This should be a priority issue for ScoMo and his government.
Decided to brace myself and watch friendlyjordies’ response to the unloseable election result.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEUnTPMmixE
He reckons… Liberal coalition voters had voted that way purely because the main information distribution organisations told them to, and not because of any understanding of Liberal party policy. And of course these mainstream media and online channels are supposedly controlled by the banks, mining industry, and Rupert Murdoch. The proof being that “every Prime Minister that Murdoch ever wanted, he got.”
And “there is no major mainstream outlet that pushes for the Labor case.” And the Liberals also have a terrible record on economic management.
These are all “facts” that can be gleaned from such reliable sources as The Australia Institute, Alan Austin, and Michael West.
This was all, obviously, 180° apart from the general Catallaxian view of the world.
To believe these conclusions, you would have to believe these other foundational falsehoods:
• The ABC is not mainstream and does not reach a mass audience.
• That FriendlyJordies is privy to the business preferences of Rupert Murdoch and that this has on several occasions included Labor prime ministers such as Hawke, Keating, and Rudd.
• That raising taxes (by closing loopholes) is the only way to reduce the national debt.
• That proving bad things about the Liberal Party absolves Labor of its sin (the Tu Quoque fallacy).
• That being independent of any corporate brand somehow makes journalists unbiased on politics.
..and probably several other inceptions that I can’t explicate.
Watching is only recommended if you need to get your heart rate up and can’t go for a jog instead.
Jackie Trad refusing to rule out a rise in coal royalty rates in next month’s state budget, which could make Adani unviable. She really is a piece of work.
By the end of this calendar year, we should have a fairly clear picture of whether last Saturday’s result was akin to 1993 and 2004, or – somewhat more optimistically – 1961.
Last Saturday, I voted for a leftwing lunatic — one of the Liberal party room that inflicted Malcolm Turnbull on Australia. My vote failed to stop the seat of Corangamite falling to a hack from the Liars, Libby Coker, who defeated the Lieborals’ ex-ABC talking head Sarah Henderson because of an AEC electoral redistribution that allocated more urban welfare moochers to what had previously been mostly a rural seat.
I can’t stand Sarah Henderson because she was one of the hysterical Lieboral wymmyses who had spent six years giving Malcolm Turnbull a metaphorical head job, culminating in the September 2015 party room coup that installed the corrupt crony capitalist as PM.
I am thrilled to say my support for Henderson failed as another cancerous Photios leftard has been excised from the parliamentary right. I expect she will now resume her mission as a member of the irrelevant GetUp left, having learnt nothing and contributed even less.
Good riddance. Fuck off, you brainless airhead. You might as well be an Balsamic State terrorist (spaminator evasion manoevre) because of the damage you inflicted on Australia.