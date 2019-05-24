Scomo in Cloncurry and the National Water Grid

At 6.15 Alan Jones was on the line to Scott Morrison in Cloncurry on the topic of water that is lost or wasted for want of dams and sensible allocation of water rights. Apparently the answer is a national water grid of dams and pipes. Public Servants were briefed yesterday to get on with the planning.

There is a massive class action under way against the Murray Darling Water Authority launched by farmers who are in big trouble caused by “environmental flows” to South Australia.

In NSW farmers are being driven to death by a Government agency that is prosecuting them for land clearing that violates rules brought in by conservative administrations to limit the supply of atmospheric plant food. Gladys will be asked some questions about this on radio 2GB today.

Alan Moran will probably keep us up to date with these developments.