Henry Ergas on the challenges for the Coalition

Henry Ergas (our own Henry) pointed to the existential crisis for Labor to keep hold their traditional vote while their policies are written the progressive left. Then he warned that this is no reason for complacency on the non-left.

However, there are also crucial areas in which the Coalition is struggling. Pope Leo XIII observed in one of his encyclicals that every error contains a grain of truth. Unfortunately, there is that and more in Labor’s claim that the Coalition lacks a comprehensive vision for education, health and aged care — and it is simply undeniable that whatever vision it has falls well short of a credible road map for reform. But mere tinkering cannot resolve those areas’ deep-seated difficulties; if they are left to fester, it will take more than a miracle for the Coalition to win the next election.

I am looking forward to future columns from Henry to contribute to the vision for those areas because you would have to be a raving optimist to expect it to come from Liberal Party. Word has come from Kirralie Smith of Binary that Drag Queen Story Time is now being promoted as a huge attraction at South Australia’s biggest children’s festival next week.

Promoted to kids as young as 0-8 years old, it’s funded by the South Australian Liberal government and will be held at the State Library.

And for the sake of our children’s innocence, we can’t miss this opportunity to protest such overt brainwashing of vulnerable kids into the transgender agenda.

So please take action today by signing this petition calling on the South Australian Liberal government to cancel Drag Queen Storytime.

It is so important we send the South Australian Liberal government a strong message they won’t forget.

Together, we can be a voice for Australia’s children.

Yours sincerely

Kirralie Smith

Binary Spokeswoman

Getting back to core business in education and health, where are the plans that are required to do something that makes a difference? Spending more money is not the answer, the Liberals have been doing that although the Liars Party claim otherwise.

The think tanks have been active here and also independent commentators like Kevin Donnelly. Now is the time to make the good work better known.