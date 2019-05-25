It’s not all sunshine

A quite sobering column from Terry McCrann this morning: Tale of two elections: Sunshine state v others. Here’s the nub of it:
The result in Australia ex-Queensland (and/or also WA: it really doesn’t matter for the substantive analysis) is not just an interesting statistical artefact. It is of huge substantive significance, especially going forward.
Now maybe the maths was a little challenging for commentators. But it isn’t actually that difficult. You subtract the 23 seats the Coalition won in Queensland from the 78 it won nationally and that leaves you with 55. Then you subtract the six seats Labor won in Queensland from the 67 it won nationally and you are left with 61.
That number 61 is greater than 55. But for Queensland, Bill Shorten would be leader of a Labor government — with five other supportive lefties led by the Greens Adam Bandt and Zali “real climate action, never voted Liberal federally” Steggall.
The core substantive reality this speaks to is that the 20 million Australians who live outside Queensland actually did vote to elect a Labor government.
And where does that take us. Terry again:
Australia ex-Queensland actually voted for:
● So-called “real action on climate change” and the 45 per cent 2030 emissions reduction cuts and its identical twin insanity of 50 per cent renewables by the same date. And to accept the absence of costs.
● The raft of Labor tax hikes, along with the vast social-engineering spending.
● And of course, a PM Shorten.
It makes an utter nonsense of the sweeping claims from leading commentators that Australia “didn’t want sweeping change, class warfare or progressive ideology”.
Apparently outside Queensland we voted for Labor, and that is a real worry.
Queensland being sensible?
Rest drinking kool-aid?
It just goes to show that most Australians – outside of Queensland – are utterly clueless, politically.
Very sorry to say my home state – Victoria – is probably the worst example.
Yet voters in NSW held their collective noses recently and re-elected an appallingly incompetent Beryl Gladyschloklian gubberment, because, wait for it, her living abortion of a gubberment was not as monstrous as a new “16 years, suckers” labore gubberment would have been.
But, yeah, it’s a mystery why Goose Morristeen and his collective of imbeciles staggered over the line.
They certainly didn’t deserve to.
I must admit I find it hard to get Terry’s point. He says excluding Queensland and the West, the other states voted Labor, hence scary. Well Terry, excluding ALL non-Labor seats, the rest ALL voted Labor. I know someone that 100% voted Labor. The aggregate is what matters.
McCrann’s numerical analysis is perfectly correct but I refuse to be as pessimistic.
This was supposed to be the election when the Liars swept to power. Instead outside Qld the rest of Australia held firm against the tide of MSM opinion which predicted and urged for a Labor Government.
The only 2 seats that they won from the Libs were Corangamite and Dunkley; which were already notionally Labor after redistribution. Plus the Liars picked up the new seat in the ACT which was always going to happen.
The Libs went from minority to a clear majority Government on the back of gains in Qld and the two northern Tasmanian seats.
Of just as much interest in the shrinking land area of Australia that actually supports the Liars. By my count there are now only four Labor held seats on the mainland which are not within 15kms of the CBD of a capital city.
Queensland is like heartland America. Full of free thinking moral folks that roll their sleeves up and get the job done.
Unfortunately the rest of Australia is Pelosi country.
In Kooyong we did not vote for Labor’s rubbish even there are lots of doctors’ wives here. However it is staggering how the general public have sucked up the propaganda about the awful pollution from CO2 and listen to opinions, straight from ABC or The Age, instead of doing own research..
I’d like to know what the actual numbers are for the other states rather than just the seats won. What were the margins and how did preferences affect the outcomes? Painting everyone outside Queensland as a Labor/Greens voter is a bit disingenuous, if not foolish.