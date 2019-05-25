Liberty Quote
And libertarianism is about more than Ron Paul.— Chris Berg
-
Recent Comments
- memoryvault on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- memoryvault on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Pete of Perth on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- memoryvault on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Colonel Crispin Berka on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Nelson Kidd-Players on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Nelson Kidd-Players on Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Up The Workers! on Albanese cannot just be Labor’s new contortionist
- egg_ on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Colonel Crispin Berka on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- egg_ on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: May 25, 2019
- Lets be realistic about the election result
- Albanese cannot just be Labor’s new contortionist
- Scomo in Cloncurry and the National Water Grid
- Friedman report. The VIP cocktail party
- Live From Houston Texas
- CHQ Insider: Morrison just won the equivalent of a Big Bash cricket match
- Australia’s election result: a reprieve not a recovery
- A late call on the Ramsay Centre
- Don Aitkin on the election and what comes next
- New Liberty Quote
- Will Labor split again? Who can be the Dirty Rat this time?
- Some may call the election an upset but most of us weren’t upset at all
- CIS hosts climate loon while worldwide RE tanks
- Justinian the Great: Our Bureaucrats Don’t Believe in Costed Policies
- What do you call a politician who does not understand politics?
- Interesting opinions on the election
- Justinian the Great: Will the Liberal Party Capitalise on its Last Second Chance?
- Revelation! 178 years of rainfall records for SE Australia
- Press reports on how climate policy killed the ALP
- Rite-ON election report
- Q&A Forum: May 21, 2019
- What happens when you drink the Kool-Aide
- Help wanted: Baby Boomer Quiet Australian who voted Liberal
- Monday Forum: May 21, 2019
- An historic moment in the climate change debate in Australia
- Alan Jones on Julie Bishop and Tony Abbott
- The children’s crusade
- Q&A Forum: May 20, 2019
- Justinian the Great: Morrison’s Miracle Stands As The Last Judgment on Turnbull.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: May 25, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
“Nu, no, noah… Noah phr, noah fred…”
“Yip, yip, yip, yip, yip, yip!”
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCHKIdup5Lo
Late nights, smokey bars, and all you horrible mob. You know who you are.
Shorten gone.
Plibersek making sandwiches for the kids.
Turnbull humiliated.
Pyne retired to spend more time in the bathhouses of Adelaide.
Bishop gone.
May dissolving in tears.
Dolly Downer hiding under his desk.
.
It should be enough.
But I want more.
Another day of winning, I trust.
Dammit LL.
What he said, people.
Don’t worry, you’re about to get it.
Good and hard.
Trump releasing the hounds onto the spooks.
Live in the moment mv.
You are anticipating stuff which may never happen.
And we all know the planet is going to spontaneously combust before the next election anyway.
Enjoy the ride.
11 years to go MV, then we’re all dead. I know this because a 13 year old girl said so on TV.
Spend it while you’ve got it.
The Apocalypse awaits.
Oh, I’m living in the moment, LL.
I’ve provided for my family and myself, and now I’m settling in my two new house guests, Tink and Gingi. Life is good – for me and mine.
It’s the rest of you I grieve for.
Not many around at this hour!
All this talk about Albo’s rub and tugs and IT’s achy sack reminds me of a friend’s experience.
He had a sore nut, so he went to the doctor. During the initial check by the little Thai nurse, she gently cupped his testicles.
‘Don’t worry,’ the nurse said. ‘It’s quite normal to have an erection during this procedure.’
My friend said, ‘I don’t have an erection.’
‘No, but I have.’
Memory Vault as a temporary “Officer and Gentleman” at Scheyville, what are your thoughts om Number’s Bob’s input on this site? Could a National Serviceman be posted to Viet Nam, if he was opposed to such a posting?
Four C-130s provide the spectacle at the Machynlleth Loop.
We went over this once before, Zulu.
No, a Nasho could opt out of overseas service.
And sometimes it didn’t matter.
Other times the guys opting out were given a hard time.
There were a lot of factors involved which continually varied.
While we are on the subject, just because Scheyville OTU is the only thing I have ever mentioned, it was by no means the extent of my military involvement. Far from it.
I have my own reasons for not talking about the rest of it.