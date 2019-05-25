Open Forum: May 25, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, May 25, 2019
16 Responses to Open Forum: May 25, 2019

  1. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3024901, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:01 am

    “Nu, no, noah… Noah phr, noah fred…”

    “Yip, yip, yip, yip, yip, yip!”

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCHKIdup5Lo

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3024904, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Late nights, smokey bars, and all you horrible mob. You know who you are.

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #3024907, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Shorten gone.
    Plibersek making sandwiches for the kids.
    Turnbull humiliated.
    Pyne retired to spend more time in the bathhouses of Adelaide.
    Bishop gone.
    May dissolving in tears.
    Dolly Downer hiding under his desk.
    .
    It should be enough.
    But I want more.

  5. Knuckle Dragger
    #3024908, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Another day of winning, I trust.

  6. Knuckle Dragger
    #3024909, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Dammit LL.

    What he said, people.

  7. memoryvault
    #3024910, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:19 am

    But I want more.

    Don’t worry, you’re about to get it.
    Good and hard.

  8. Pete of Perth
    #3024911, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Trump releasing the hounds onto the spooks.

  9. Leigh Lowe
    #3024912, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Live in the moment mv.
    You are anticipating stuff which may never happen.
    And we all know the planet is going to spontaneously combust before the next election anyway.
    Enjoy the ride.

  10. Knuckle Dragger
    #3024913, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:32 am

    11 years to go MV, then we’re all dead. I know this because a 13 year old girl said so on TV.

    Spend it while you’ve got it.

    The Apocalypse awaits.

  11. memoryvault
    #3024914, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Oh, I’m living in the moment, LL.
    I’ve provided for my family and myself, and now I’m settling in my two new house guests, Tink and Gingi. Life is good – for me and mine.

    It’s the rest of you I grieve for.

  12. Rossini
    #3024915, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Not many around at this hour!

  13. Knuckle Dragger
    #3024916, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:36 am

    All this talk about Albo’s rub and tugs and IT’s achy sack reminds me of a friend’s experience.

    He had a sore nut, so he went to the doctor. During the initial check by the little Thai nurse, she gently cupped his testicles.

    ‘Don’t worry,’ the nurse said. ‘It’s quite normal to have an erection during this procedure.’

    My friend said, ‘I don’t have an erection.’

    ‘No, but I have.’

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3024917, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Memory Vault as a temporary “Officer and Gentleman” at Scheyville, what are your thoughts om Number’s Bob’s input on this site? Could a National Serviceman be posted to Viet Nam, if he was opposed to such a posting?

  15. Steve trickler
    #3024918, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Four C-130s provide the spectacle at the Machynlleth Loop.



  16. memoryvault
    #3024919, posted on May 25, 2019 at 12:47 am

    We went over this once before, Zulu.
    No, a Nasho could opt out of overseas service.
    And sometimes it didn’t matter.
    Other times the guys opting out were given a hard time.
    There were a lot of factors involved which continually varied.

    While we are on the subject, just because Scheyville OTU is the only thing I have ever mentioned, it was by no means the extent of my military involvement. Far from it.

    I have my own reasons for not talking about the rest of it.

