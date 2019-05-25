Taking the moral high ground on climate change

Tony Abbott said something along the lines that the alarmists claim the high moral ground and we try to promote commonsense and pragmatism. We can do better than that, we hold the moral high ground along with the science and cost/benefit analysis that points to better policies.

So called carbon mitigation and clean energy policies area devastating human lives and the environment with no scientific justification, virtually no impact on CO2 emissions (see the German trifecta of failure) and ruinous economic costs. So what is moral about that package?

Just a thought for the day before setting off to the Friedman Conference.

It would be good to have a team live-blogging the event, so many exciting things are happening it is too much for one correspondent. Hats off to Tim Anderson and the team, the gala dinner last night was grand, pity they served so much finger food before the event, hardly a need to eat afterwards!