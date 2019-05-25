Taking the moral high ground on climate change

Tony Abbott said something along the lines that the alarmists claim the high moral ground and we try to promote commonsense and pragmatism. We can do better than that, we hold the moral high ground along with the science and cost/benefit analysis that points to better policies.
So called carbon mitigation and clean energy policies area devastating human lives and the environment with no scientific justification, virtually no impact on CO2 emissions (see the German trifecta of failure) and ruinous economic costs. So what is moral about that package?
Just a thought for the day before setting off to the Friedman Conference.
It would be good to have a team live-blogging the event, so many exciting things are happening it is too much for one correspondent. Hats off to Tim Anderson and the team, the gala dinner last night was grand, pity they served so much finger food before the event, hardly a need to eat afterwards!
The scam has been given moral high ground by many, who make money at the expense of less well off. MSM should take a lot of the blame, but won’t.
I hope you enjoy the conference. Fear works. Here’s an idea that a lot of political types overlook: This is completely irrelevant to the working poor.
How many times did that idea come up at the conference?
Remember the quiet Australians.
They don’t care that upgrading coal power stations would result in less CO2 emissions than the current mess.
They don’t care that drilling for more gas would result in less CO2 emissions than the current mess.
They don’t care that building more dams would result in less CO2 emissions than the current mess.
They don’t care that nuclear power stations would result in less CO2 emissions than the current mess.
They can’t create.
They can’t build.
They must oppose.
They must obstruct.
Therein lies the power, the thrill they crave.
Everything the Left pushes is based on it being the ‘moral high ground’.
It’s sad, however, that it’s the self-serving elite that seeks to enhance their own power and wealth, yet so many peasants blindly support them, even if it leads to poverty and eventually their own demise.
They don’t care that drilling for oil hundreds of km offshore where oil already seeps possess no threat to beaches or marine life.
They want the thrill of nihilism. It’s all they have.
I don’t think you mean Tim Anderson!
New, safe, nuclear power.