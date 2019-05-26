Friedman Conference Report 2. Meet the Libertarian Spice Girls!

This conference really deserves live-blogging. Among many high points the 10 o’clock session yesterday stands out. Leaving the Left was a panel with Bindi Cole Chocka, Miriam Isa, Vanessa de Largie and Omayma Mohamed. Words fail to convey the seismic impact of this amazing gang of four.

Each of these became a poster girl for the extreme wing of the radical hard left, combining every meme in the toxic brew of identity politics, the rancid form of feminism, anti-religion, LGBQT you name it. Their personal journeys to that point were captivating and their departure from it to small government, low tax, respect for traditional values and etc was equally inspiring.

The outgoing President of the World Taxpayers Association told me at lunch that in twenty years of Libertarian conferences this session was in the top five. Certainly for me it was worth the price of admission and that is the VIP ticket that I purchased to get the opportunity to spend quality time with the likes of Roger Douglas and Grover Norquist in the VIP Lounge.

So much else to report and it is all on again this morning. That session with go viral among liberal/conservatives and non-leftists of all persuasions when it is on YouTube. A massive strike in the fight-back against identity politics.