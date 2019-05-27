Europe follows Australia

EU election results: Massive Victory for Conservative Nationalists in European Elections….
Polls are all closed. Election results are beginning to come in fast. The overall result in the European (EU) Parliamentary Election reflects massive gains for conservative nationalists in Italy, Greece, France, Poland, Hungary, Austria, U.K. and others…
With this best of all:
In the U.K. Nigel Farage Brexit Party is crushing the traditional political classes. With 100 of 373 counts complete, the brand new Brexit Party is in the lead with 31.9%, crushing the two largest parties,Conservatives and Labour, who are down 12-14% each so far.
Green and other far-left parties have done very well, too.
What we are really seeing is a polarisation, and who knows where that will end.
Listen live –
‘Conservative’ in this context is strained even more than in the US ‘Conservative Movement’ usage. What, exactly, is ‘Conservative’ about the ethno-nationalists of the FPOe, Fidesz or the Polish nationalists? And, so far as this ‘conservatism’ eschews (classical) liberal values including respect for individual freedom, the rule of law and a free press, what on earth is it doing on a ‘libertarian and centre-right’ blog?
Cats with a few minutes would do well to read:
https://object.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/articles/hayek-why-i-am-not-conservative.pdf
You can colour me surprised if – for some reason or other – a State of Emergency is declared in most of Europe.
The EU octopus won’t let go that easily.
No, not really. The vote for such parties may have increased, but the EPP has been returned. Another five years of Donald Tusk and Guy Verhofstadt.
The Indian general election went in a similar way.
What, exactly, is ‘Conservative’ about the ethno-nationalists of the FPOe, Fidesz or the Polish nationalists?
Context determines meaning: “Massive Victory for Conservative Nationalists in European Elections….”
Clearly they wish to conserve their national identity and culture in the face of EU policies on migration and borders.
(That’s an observation, not necessarily an argument, btw, as I wouldn’t defend every policy the groups mentioned hold.)
Not for the first time, some English-language media are viewing these results through an ‘interesting’ prism: while the mainstream centre-right and centre-left parties have lost support, the social and classical liberals have seen a surge of support – almost equal to the loss of support for christian democrats etc aligned in the EPP. In Germany, the SPD has continued its decline, to be replaced by the Greens as the main party of the left, while the Union have lost some support, but the FDP (classical liberals) is resurgent:
https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/europawahl/
Greens surging in Deutschland.
Liberal-aligned French outpolled the FN nationalists … but of course, that doesn’t suit some people’s narratives.
Europeans are quite odd
Often the same ones who are loving in with the EU are all all snarlypuss about tourists,conserving local language culture (and breaking away from their national government)