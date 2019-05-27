Liberty quote

The welfare state has done to black Americans what slavery couldn’t do, what Jim Crow couldn’t do, what the harshest racism couldn’t do. And that is to destroy the black family.
— Walter Williams
Wake up lazy Cats the Friedman Conference is not an excuse to stop blogging!
No six o’clock start this morning but.
The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.
— Timothy Train