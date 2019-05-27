Monday Forum: May 27, 2019

Posted on 12:00 pm, May 27, 2019
17 Responses to Monday Forum: May 27, 2019

  5. feelthebern
    #3026972, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    It is very clear that Sinc is an Archer fan.
    After reading his coffee thread yesterday….Phrasing !!

  7. Some History
    #3026979, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    Repeat.

    Anthony Albanese has become the new leader of the Australian Labor Party.

    Now being head of the Labor Camp, “Albo” will just no longer do. He needs a name more befitting a leader like, say, Albodross.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3026982, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Pommy deplorables are deplorable.

    European elections result UK: Brexit Party STORMS to victory as Farage CRUSHES rivals

    NIGEL Farage struck fear into the heart of the British political establishment as early results from the European elections showed him polling as much as 40 percent of the vote in some areas – even higher than the most bullish predictions.

    The Brexit Party took 38 percent, versus 23 percent for the second place Liberal Democrats, in the East of England.

    In the North West of England region the Brexit Party stormed to the lead taking two of the regions three MEPs, with Labour picking up the third.

    Wales saw another Brexit Party win on 33 percent of the vote, with the nationalist Plaid Cymru in second place ahead of Labour.

    The Brexit Party also stormed to the lead in South-East England, taking four seats with 36 percent of the vote. … In the South West the Brexit Party took 36 percent of the vote, with the Liberal Democrats following on 23 percent.

    The Chardonnay Class better migrate to Germany before the borders are closed…

  11. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3026987, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    First XI.

    I will bat at four, and bowl some gentle offies later in the day, thanks Skipper.

  12. notafan
    #3026988, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Farage might have won first past the post but the left still have strong support in the UK

  14. Adelagado
    #3026991, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    I tried to phone a Government department in Canberra today. Turns out its an effing Public Holiday … for Reconciliation Day. Can you believe it?

  15. Pedro the Ignorant
    #3026992, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    No, I haven’t got a sheet of sandpaper stuck down my pants, either.

    I will leave that to the professionals.

  16. Tel
    #3026993, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    I identify as first! 🏆

  17. thefrolickingmole
    #3026994, posted on May 27, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    Abandoned on the dead fred…

    Interesting…

    The EU liyterally has the “uniparty” in charge.

    The grand coalition of left and right is set to lose its 40-year majority: the European People’s party and the Socialists & Democrats are on course to share 44% of the total seats. The centre right did well in Austria, while socialists topped the list in Spain, Portugal and – to some surprise – the Netherlands.

