Q&A Forum: May 27, 2019

22 Responses to Q&A Forum: May 27, 2019

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #3027554, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Shorten and Bowen just aren’t very
    intelligent. Albanese is starting to
    look the same.
    May I have 28 please, Carpe?

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027559, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Konbanwa

  3. Cpt Seahawks
    #3027562, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Richo looks like Darth Vader with the helmet off.

  4. Cpt Seahawks
    #3027571, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    60 please Carpe.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027572, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    The Panel

    Tim Wilson – Libtard Wet

    Mark Dreyfus – retarded legal beagle

    Marcia Langton – Professional Victim

    Paul Kelly – meh

    Rachael Jacobs – “peoples panellist” was a greens senate candidate

    FMD

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027573, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:17 pm

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3027574, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    38, please Carpe.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027577, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:19 pm

  9. Old School Conservative
    #3027584, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Jordan Peterson and Alan Jones were the only drawcards in Q&A’s last 5 years.
    Not tonight thanks.

  10. Peter
    #3027586, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    I’m guessing low tonight – can I have 17 please?

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027588, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Jordan Peterson and Alan Jones were the only drawcards in Q&A’s last 5 years.
    Not tonight thanks.

    I don’t care about drawcards, i care about the betting

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027589, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:27 pm

  13. Cpt Seahawks
    #3027591, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    OSC I like the floundering at the moment.

  14. Westie Woman
    #3027592, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me please!

    Thanks

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027594, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:28 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027596, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    I’m going to take a punt and put $50 there is a scomo protest tonight

  17. custard
    #3027600, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Evening everyone.

    53 please Carpe.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027606, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 60
    ZK2A 38
    Peter 17
    Westie Woman 13
    Custard 53
    Rob K 25

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027610, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    1st question to tim gaylord

    religious question

    this is dangerous.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027612, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Stop obfuscating Tim and take a stand on freedom you douchenozzle

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #3027616, posted on May 27, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Christians are getting a gig tonight WTF?

    Dreyfus goes to the QUERTY answer, that is not a religion.

