What can we do about the genocide of Christians?

Is that the right word? The massacre and “cleansing” of the Christians in the Middle East and parts of Africa.

Yesterday I upset a longstanding friend in the US with a Facebook post calling out the progressive left for ignoring the massacre of Christians and the rising tide of anti-Semitism on the left. The trigger for the post was a report from Vienna that public photos of holocaust victims were defaced with swastikas. This will be blamed on the Hard Right and the point of my contribution was to remind people that the Nazis were socialists and the radicals of the progressive left are effectively left-fascists.

My friend replied ” where in this story is there the faintest hint that the progressive left are involved in this?”

I will have to explain that I would have done better to refer to the regressive left and I am talking about that strand of leftism that has parted company from the decent leftism of our youth when it was a bit wishy washy and based on good intentions that needed to be informed by bracing doses of Popper’s critical rationalism and Austrian economics.

Still, in addition to pointing the finger at left fascists, I want to call out the moderate left, like most of our longstanding friends from uni days, who are silent on the intolerance of the regressive leftists who are undermining education, civil society and the political debate. Take note of Mark Latham channelling Karl Popper on the limits of tolerance. Another striking exception is the reformed leftie Peter Baldwin – see The Weekend Australian next to Matthew Lloyd on the cost of climate policies. We have exchanged notes and we see a need to revive the “triple alliance” of the Congress for Cultural Freedom that served on the culture front in the Cold War. That was a coalition of libertarians, conservatives and social democrats, a fraught alliance that collapsed even before the end of the Cold War.

Getting back to the question – there are voices from religious circles reminding us of what is going on, but what is to be done? Does the Government have a position on this, Foreign Affairs must be on top of it, what are they telling the relevant Ministers, what can the Government say or do if they care about it? Where is the United Nations? Etc.