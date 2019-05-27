What can we do about the genocide of Christians?

Is that the right word? The massacre and “cleansing” of the Christians in the Middle East and parts of Africa.
Yesterday I upset a longstanding friend in the US with a Facebook post calling out the progressive left for ignoring the massacre of Christians and the rising tide of anti-Semitism on the left. The trigger for the post was a report from Vienna that public photos of holocaust victims were defaced with swastikas. This will be blamed on the Hard Right and the point of my contribution was to remind people that the Nazis were socialists and the radicals of the progressive left are effectively left-fascists.
My friend replied ” where in this story is there the faintest hint that the progressive left are involved in this?”
I will have to explain that I would have done better to refer to the regressive left and I am talking about that strand of leftism that has parted company from the decent leftism of our youth when it was a bit wishy washy and based on good intentions that needed to be informed by bracing doses of Popper’s critical rationalism and Austrian economics.
Still, in addition to pointing the finger at left fascists, I want to call out the moderate left, like most of our longstanding friends from uni days, who are silent on the intolerance of the regressive leftists who are undermining education, civil society and the political debate. Take note of Mark Latham channelling Karl Popper on the limits of tolerance. Another striking exception is the reformed leftie Peter Baldwin – see The Weekend Australian next to Matthew Lloyd on the cost of climate policies. We have exchanged notes and we see a need to revive the “triple alliance” of the Congress for Cultural Freedom that served on the culture front in the Cold War. That was a coalition of libertarians, conservatives and social democrats, a fraught alliance that collapsed even before the end of the Cold War.
Getting back to the question – there are voices from religious circles reminding us of what is going on, but what is to be done? Does the Government have a position on this, Foreign Affairs must be on top of it, what are they telling the relevant Ministers, what can the Government say or do if they care about it? Where is the United Nations? Etc.
1930s They came for the … 2019 They came for the Christians, but I was not a Christian …
1913 to 1922: Christian Ottoman Greek genocide in Anatolia, approx 450,000 – 750,000 killed.
1914 to 1923: Armenian Christian Genocide in Turkey, approx 1.5 million killed.
1914 to 1924: Assyrian Christian Genocide in Turkey, approx 150,000 – 300,000 killed.
Those numbers are from Wikipedia. The story can easily be found, but you don’t hear many people mention it in polite conversation. There’s also a long history of persecution of Yazidis and other minority groups. This concept of tolerance never got popular in the Middle East.
It’s hard enough to keep reminding people of the deaths under Socialism … China keeps persecuting religious minorities even today. At least the Chinese are even-handed and persecute anyone who might have any loyalty outside the State.
I have a proposal for this in the weekend’s OT.
