Windwatch 27 May

Winter has arrived and we got over the peak dinner demand at 29.5GW by ramping up hydro and gas as the wind contribution dropped from 4GW to 3GW when it was most needed. It looks as though coal tops out at 17 with brown running steady at 4GW 24/7 with black coal ramping up and down between 9.5 and 13.
