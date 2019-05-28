A litany of lies to end the rock climb at Ayers Rock

A stirring presentation by Marc Hendrickx at the Friedman Conference describing the outrageous falsehoods advanced by Parks Australia and the Board to justify closing the climb.
On the 26th of October in just 155 days the Board of the Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park with the blessing of Parks Australia will ban the climb to the summit of Ayers Rock. Along with the ban on climbing Park Authorities will also be removing the Summit monument, chain and 5 memorial plaques on the Rock. In breach of the lease agreement that requires Parks Australia to preserve, protect and manage cultural heritage to the highest possible standards we are about to see one of the greatest acts of cultural vandalism in recent history and barely a whisper has been raised in opposition. The exhilarating climb that reveals world heritage listed views has been undertaken by over 7 million visitors since the Park was declared in 1958. The climb is not only special to tourists but it is important to Aboriginal Culture.
I’ve climbed the rock and it’s the only reason for visiting, as evidenced by the thousands of especially overseas tourists that go there each year. I wonder what the thoughts will be if tourism drops off and the Uluru resort etc start to lose business. Soon they’ll close off the Olgas as well. Might as well close the whole place.
One used to be able to camp pretty much at the base of The Rock, as well as the shores of Lake Dalhousie, within Kings Canyon and likewise many other places. Not now. Glad I was able to do all of this nearly 40 years ago.
Agree with bemused.
The only reason to go is the rock so everyone loses with this ban.
On the up side, the natives won’t get to demand crazy prices any more.
So no human will be able to climb that rock ever. As if.
Like Enoch Powell said about the European common market, if your clock is wrong you put it right.