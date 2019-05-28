A litany of lies to end the rock climb at Ayers Rock

A stirring presentation by Marc Hendrickx at the Friedman Conference describing the outrageous falsehoods advanced by Parks Australia and the Board to justify closing the climb.

On the 26th of October in just 155 days the Board of the Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park with the blessing of Parks Australia will ban the climb to the summit of Ayers Rock. Along with the ban on climbing Park Authorities will also be removing the Summit monument, chain and 5 memorial plaques on the Rock. In breach of the lease agreement that requires Parks Australia to preserve, protect and manage cultural heritage to the highest possible standards we are about to see one of the greatest acts of cultural vandalism in recent history and barely a whisper has been raised in opposition. The exhilarating climb that reveals world heritage listed views has been undertaken by over 7 million visitors since the Park was declared in 1958. The climb is not only special to tourists but it is important to Aboriginal Culture.