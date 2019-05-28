Save the eagles

Cute pictures with a battery of images and videos.
And some boring but relevant statistics.
Building on the moral high ground of genuine concern about people and the environment and recruiting the emotional power of images. Following up a comment by muddy about the limitations of reasonable arguments and evidence.
We have got the science, the reasonable arguments, the cost/benefit arguments, the sustainability argument. We will generate the emotionally compelling arguments. And we will win!
Recent article on raptors and wind turbines:
Crete Is Home To 1000 Endangered Griffon Vultures. Wind Turbines Are Projected To Kill 84 Of Them Per Year. (15 Apr)
So the wind energy proponents will kill about 8% of all the endangered griffons per year, and the authorities still allow the wretched things to be built.
Meanwhile some finches might be endangered by a coal mine, but probably won’t be because of the company’s management plan. Yet just the theoretical danger is enough to stop the coal mine…at least until the election occurred.
It shows just how hypocritical greens are, that they are willing to massacre endangered raptors but screech over a minor concern about some finches.
I’ve said numerous times to many people that if windmills were drilling for oil and gas, the outcry from the Greens at the murder of wildlife would be immense.
Note how every time some development plan is proposed, suddenly some endangered species is found. If Adani had instead proposed a wind farm, the Greens would be falling over themselves to support it, even if it meant the demise of every avian creature in the region.
The Green response is likely to be that we would not need so many bird-chompers if we were not so greedy for power.
In fact if we were to burn our own dung and accepted an average lifespan of 20 years then we wouldn’t need them at all.
Greenies imagine the world as a series of scenic postcards – carefully framed, serene, and unchanging. These postcards do not contain people, so they think the perfect world will not have people in it.
Just posted the link and a pic to my Facebook page. I’m surprised Save The Eagles don’t have a Share option as this news needs to be brought to the public’s attention.