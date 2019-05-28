We need a strategy for dealing with censorship by the left

Posted on 4:11 pm, May 28, 2019 by Steve Kates

You can see this for now, while there are other things you cannot see at all, and do not even know you cannot see them because they have been obliterated by media proprietors as if they are private companies with no need to provide the service they promised before they forced their opposition out of the picture. If it’s not illegal to say something, then it should be illegal to remove anything from twitter, facebook and youtube. The backstory here: Lauren Southern’s Documentary ‘Borderless’ Goes Viral Despite YouTube Censorship.


 

YouTube reportedly censored Lauren Southern’s latest documentary on the migrant crisis in Europe but it went gone viral nonetheless.As of Monday morning her documentary had over 526,000 views.

I need hardly remind you how relevant this video is for Australia.

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech, Media, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to We need a strategy for dealing with censorship by the left

  1. Iampeter
    #3028352, posted on May 28, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    We need a strategy for dealing with censorship by the left

    Before you can formulate such a strategy, you’ll need to figure out what “censorship” actually means.

    Hint: YouTube cannot and is not censoring anybody.

    Those that think they can force YouTube to host content they don’t want to, are the ones advocating actual censorship.
    Along with numerous other rights violations and which also makes you leftists on this issue.

  2. stackja
    #3028357, posted on May 28, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    MSM don’t care about people who aren’t leftists. Thanks to Sinc, Cats can be open. With the exception of various court cases and suppression orders.

  3. CameronH
    #3028389, posted on May 28, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Please stop calling it a migrant crisis. These people are nit migrants they are illegal aliens. Language matters and things need to be defined correctly.

  4. CameronH
    #3028393, posted on May 28, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Iampeter. YouTube is now a virtual monopoly. There are laws against monopolies using their market power to interfere with market access. I am sure that President Trump is now looking strongly at this with respect to the US’s anti trust laws.

    I Australia we also now have censorship. One of the only competitors for youtube is a recent startup called BitChute which has is now being censored by our Government by forbidding ISP to display it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.