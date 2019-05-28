Zalli Steggall on climate policy

In view of the Coalition majority they don’t have to negotiate with the cross bench but it is interesting all the same to examine the policies of the new member for Warringah. She is my representative in the House (if I was on the other side of the road it would be Mr Zimmermann.) So I am inclined to ask her some questions that I am sure she will be pleased to receive as a part of her responsibility to be in touch with her electorate.
This is her website with a link to a more substantial statement of the issues as she sees them.
Suggestions welcome!
Ask Zalli:
1 – she says Australia is NOT on track to meet its Paris commitments. Can she advise who is on track?
2 – whether she has yet installed solar panels on her house and whether she has yet purchased an electric car.
3 – she says “we are missing out on the massive investment and job opportunities in clean, affordable and reliable energy”. Can she advise if Australia is missing out, who is getting these investments and jobs and what they are.
Oh and:
4 – she said on election night she wanted to be a climate leader. What does that mean and who does she thing will be following her?
This is her website with a link to a more substantial statement of the issues as she sees them.
“Locally, we must ensure Warringah’s planning and infrastructure are adapting to a changing climate, support Warringah’s growing clean energy sector and set job-creating transition plans into action”.
I say, maybe she really does want windmills on the beach?
A ship of fools elected an even bigger fool to be their captain!
Ask her whether she would now convene a climate forum with speakers from all sides of the climate debate to be heard, as well as outlining her own policies for Australia, and for Wahringah, with full costings.
Bet she ducks.
a climate leader doesn’t drive an SUV
Unless they are dick christmas or Zali frozen chicken
How does the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem affect GCMs?
A climate leader rides a bike, surely, and walks their childen everywhere.
No phones, no iPads, etc.
A true climate leader would do that and more.
It’s not the climate she is intereted in. Something else entirely.
What would be the effect on global average temperature if ScoMo and the gang did absolutely nothing about ‘climate change’ for their entire three years in office?
Will she be riding a bicycle to Canberra?
Sorry, that was badly phrased – should have said “compared with your favoured climate action over that time”?
Ask her if we were able to control the weather and get it just right, what issue should humans tackle next?
Nice one!
What would be the nett effect to world co2 emissipns, and by extension, climate, if all mammalian & reptilian life in Australia ceased to exist tomorrow ?
Ask her when she is going to put solar panels on the roof of her recently renovated house…the same house she conveniently forgot to put solar panels on a year or two ago.
Has she given up skiing ?
Does she travel to Europe or any other place to ski
Skiing must be one of the worst sports she could do !!!
Just a few questions.
.
The wisdom and heritage of our First Nations Peoples informs our community, culture and identity.
What wisdom specifically? Why do aboriginal people have such a toxic culture for women and young girls?
Protection and adequate funding of the ABC, SBS and NITV
How do we decide “adequate”? Perhaps funding should be linked to ratings?
A more targeted and equitable approach to arts funding
Would no arts funding be the most equitable? If people like it they will pay for it.
“candy
#3028263, posted on May 28, 2019 at 2:57 pm
A climate leader rides a bike, surely, and walks their childen everywhere.
No phones, no iPads, etc.
A true climate leader would do that and more.
It’s not the climate she is intereted in. Something else entirely.”
She was a stooge…deliberately chosen by GetUp….and the hypocritical fools of Warringah (Rafe excepted) voted for the cretin. It was all about getting Abbott.
I wonder what volunteer work she is doing…or is planning to do? Probably nothing….doesn’t seem her style to help others in need I doubt she’ll be travelling to remote indigenous communities.
The activities of GetUp in Warringah, the candidacy of the bimbo Steggall and the vicious and venal campaign against Abbott will long be a blot on our politics. It can’t get any lower and if Morrison and co. don’t do something about GetUp then they are complete fools.
The only thing that comforts me is that Tony Abbott will long be remembered as a decent man who did a lot of good whilst that blond, vacuous slag will be long forgotten.