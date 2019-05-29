Alan Jones and Patrick Moore tomorrow morning

Posted on 6:26 pm, May 29, 2019 by Rafe Champion

A heads up from Jim Simpson of the Five Dock Climate Realists, Alan Jones in conversation with Dr Patrick Moore tomorrow morning Sydney time (Thursday) 30th May 2019 at approx. 7:10am AEST & all Macquarie radio network stations (eg 2GB Sydney, 4BC Brisbane, 2CC Canberra etc) Australia wide! Share widely.

Patrick Moore was a founder of Greenpeace. He bailed out some decades ago and travels the world debunking enviro Nazis and the climate scam.

2 Responses to Alan Jones and Patrick Moore tomorrow morning

  1. Pickles
    #3029309, posted on May 29, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Aslan Jones. If you wouldn’t mind.

  2. mem
    #3029336, posted on May 29, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Damn it I was going to sleep in but now not tomorrow. Wouldn’t miss it for quids. Thank you for heads up. It will be interesting.

