Alan Jones and Patrick Moore tomorrow morning

A heads up from Jim Simpson of the Five Dock Climate Realists, Alan Jones in conversation with Dr Patrick Moore tomorrow morning Sydney time (Thursday) 30th May 2019 at approx. 7:10am AEST & all Macquarie radio network stations (eg 2GB Sydney, 4BC Brisbane, 2CC Canberra etc) Australia wide! Share widely.

Patrick Moore was a founder of Greenpeace. He bailed out some decades ago and travels the world debunking enviro Nazis and the climate scam.