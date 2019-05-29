Australia has serious problems and needs serious people

Posted on 1:22 pm, May 29, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

  1. Pyrmonter
    #3029068, posted on May 29, 2019 at 3:38 am

    That’s good.

    Was TAFKAS at Friedman?

  2. The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
    #3029055, posted on May 29, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    If TAFKAS were on the LNP front bench, he would preface every question time question with “Is that a serious question from a serious person”.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3029076, posted on May 29, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    The standard of career politicians in the westerb world taday is bloody woefull ! Where in the name of God do they come from ?there are a few worthwhile people ,Trump ,Farage ,le Pen ,Orban,Wilders nd a few other but rest are a miserable collection of frauds . Sickening to see the comrades in Brussells commiserating with their creature May on her failure to destroy Brexit ,no doubt she would get the same treatment from the ecromats in the US and our own UNiparty , bet she gets asquillion a year UN “job” as a reward for her efforts on behalf of the soros / u.n. Global fascist communist gangsters .

  4. bemused
    #3029080, posted on May 29, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Am I the only one who finds his voice utterly annoying?

  5. nb
    #3029082, posted on May 29, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Dr Fred Lenin #3029076, posted on May 29, 2019 at 1:48 pm:
    ‘standard of career politicians in the western world today is bloody woeful’
    I have yet to read a contemporary account of a democracy where the standard of politicians is praised.
    So, nothing new.
    Actually be glad you have several you consider passable, even admirable – but remember too, another person will claim the ones you admire are beyond bad.
    I second your ‘worthwhile’ list.

  6. RobK
    #3029083, posted on May 29, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Many of the problems are not serious at all, until wontedly serious people start to deal in it.

  7. Leo G
    #3029085, posted on May 29, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Even Swift could not imagine our parliament of whinnying Yahoos.

  8. mh
    #3029086, posted on May 29, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Dr Fred, any words of commiseration to May from Dolly Downer? Remember how he told a Trump campaign advisor to leave his friend David Cameron alone.

  10. Karabar
    #3029100, posted on May 29, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Bemused.
    You aren’t the only one. He’s a whiner that reminds me of a spoiled brat. Annoying is the word. He always sounds like a juvenile complaining about the flies.
    OTOH, I found that Billy BS would just make me angry.

  11. nb
    #3029109, posted on May 29, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Oh, Dr Fred, in relation to your namesake, many think him more than just an able politician:
    Manning Clark: ‘Why did Lenin – a man who seems to have been Christ-like, at least in his compassion have to die…?’
    A communist Aust. academic: ‘Yet Lenin himself was utterly selfless…’
    His policy?:
    ‘Social Democracy must recognise this mass terror and incorporate it into its tactics…’
    Ahh, social democracy and its adherents.

  12. Robbo
    #3029113, posted on May 29, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    If the Labor Party thinks that Albanese is the answer to its problems then they need to think again. Albanese is actually a big part of their problems. Albo is famous for his snivelling blubbering performance as he told us that “I fight Tories”. The reality is that Albo only fights the other factions in his Party from the safety of his safe Labor seat, he has no grip on what switches voters on in marginal seats. How soon will the idiot power brokers in the Labor Party realise that they pulled the wrong rein in shoehorning Albo into the leaders chair?

