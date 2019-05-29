Policy Idiocy

It’s not just the ALP. It’s all sides. But let’s just pick on the ALP for the moment.

In a recent interview with, let’s not be surprised, Murpheroo @ The Guardian, shadow environment minister, Tony Burke:

declared Labor can no longer pursue a climate policy based on a market mechanism to reduce emissions.

As if market mechanisms are the preferred tools of Labor in the first place. But Burke also said:

Effectively we’ve (ALP) based our policies on two principles, both of which are rock solid. The first is follow the science to set emissions targets, and the second is to provide a framework and allow businesses to make decisions within that.

Science and certainty. Really. What about some other kinda important principles such as:

What about economics as in does the benefit of pursing an emissions target justify the cost?

What about priorities and values as in would the resources spent on pursuing an emissions target be better spent elsewhere? You know like the ALP Tourette-sian cliches of schools, roads and hospitals.

What about the equity and fairness of pursuing an emissions target when no other country is doing anywhere near what Australia is proposing?

Watching this debate in Australia would be funny if it was not so stupid.