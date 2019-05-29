Policy Idiocy

It’s not just the ALP. It’s all sides. But let’s just pick on the ALP for the moment.
In a recent interview with, let’s not be surprised, Murpheroo @ The Guardian, shadow environment minister, Tony Burke:
declared Labor can no longer pursue a climate policy based on a market mechanism to reduce emissions.
As if market mechanisms are the preferred tools of Labor in the first place. But Burke also said:
Effectively we’ve (ALP) based our policies on two principles, both of which are rock solid. The first is follow the science to set emissions targets, and the second is to provide a framework and allow businesses to make decisions within that.
Science and certainty. Really. What about some other kinda important principles such as:
- What about economics as in does the benefit of pursing an emissions target justify the cost?
- What about priorities and values as in would the resources spent on pursuing an emissions target be better spent elsewhere? You know like the ALP Tourette-sian cliches of schools, roads and hospitals.
- What about the equity and fairness of pursuing an emissions target when no other country is doing anywhere near what Australia is proposing?
Watching this debate in Australia would be funny if it was not so stupid.
Perhaps Burke can explain this: https://www.theage.com.au/business/companies/altona-site-to-shut-union-sounds-jobs-alarm-on-gas-crisis-20190528-p51s2s.html.
What debate? Left/MSM have shouted down any disagreement.
So, Tony Burke, does science tell you how much the earth will cool for any given reduction in atmospheric CO2? If so, why haven’t we heard about this science before? By the way, you do know, don’t you, that Australia cannot solve this supposed global crisis on our own?
What a f*ckwit! (And I don’t normally cuss on the Cat).
I’m so happy that Labor didn’t get the gong at the last election … still not sure if the LNP are necessarily better, but at least they understand that unlimited spending on climate change won’t change the climate (the earth’s climate, that is).
Emissions reduction is not the objective – instead, it’s modifying the climate. To what extent has the billions we have thrown at climate change so far, including shutting down energy intensive industry, modified the climate or altered sea levels? If that question can’t be answered, we shouldn’t be spending another cent.
One thing is starting to emerge about Labor’s “learnings” from the unlosable election.
It is clear that the general ALP thought is that the policies were pretty much AOK. Just that too much detail was provided, which confused the stupid lumpenproletariat and allowed the Coalition to run immoral scare campaigns.
The takeaway: next time, keep it soft and fluffy and motherhood – and then reveal everything you really intend to do after you get the fuk’n keys to the fuk’n Lodge.
Chris Bowen admitted this publicly: https://www.breitbart.com/news/australias-ruling-coalition-gets-surprise-third-term/:
@ bemused
Where exactly is the problem? Gas in the market in which Australia operates is expensive: thats a market-determined measure of relative scarcity. Some customers bought well on long term contracts; if Dow didn’t, they took a risk, one that hasn’t paid off.
Peter Garrett knew this – “When we get in we’ll just change it all”.
@ Ubique
Indeed, a good deal has been spent for no purpose. We could do with an Audit Commission/Auditor-General’s Office or Productivity Commission review of the efficiency of abatement. In short, much spinning of wheels with little to show for it. That’s what happens when both sides of an argument ignore the use of market mechanisms: to date, policy has been as effective as trying to cart water in a colander – a lot of (well paid, expensive) effort, little achievement.
What about some other kinda important principles such as…
Concerns surrendered to the UN by their obedient servants our elected politicians.
Concerns surrendered to the UN by their obedient servants our elected politicians.
Beginning with John Howard & David Kemp, I should add.
Industry requires energy, provided by coal, gas, water, windmills, solar or fairy dust (the favourite of the Greens). You don’t appear to understand how all of this is intertwined.
@ bemused
All industries would like to obtain their inputs as cheaply as possible. Complaining about ‘expensive energy’ is akin to a CBD cafe-owner complaining about ‘excessive rent’; or a farmer complaining about ‘expensive transport’: no policy intervention can change those costs, revealed as prices by a process of market exchange. Intervention can move the cost elsewhere (by subsidy) or throw costs onto other producers (eg by restricting exports or imports), but that won’t change the underlying fact that gas is expensive.
What about economics as in does the benefit of pursuing an emissions target justify the cost?
Only “a stupid” would ask such an irrelevant question.
There is NO AMOUNT of your money they are not willing to spend on entrenching their power.
Why are these arguments continually framed as if these people are on our side?
The Science, the economics, the “greatest moral challenge…”. Irrelevant sideshows.
It is only about their power and how they might use it to pilfer your freedom. That’s their business plan for a comfortable life, at your expense. It is only about that.
When “climate change” is “solved” (ie. the vote herd becomes bored/immuned) the next “crisis” will be required for them to solve, using even more of your money to take more of your freedom in pursuit of their business plan for their comfortable life, at your expense.
Fleeced again.
When government artificially increases the cost of energy, which then is passed on all the way through production, from wholesale to retail to the every day cost of living, there is a problem. It has nothing to do with market forces.
You do realise that Australia had the cheapest electricity in the world before we started onto the path of forced renewables. That was before government intervened and decided how businesses would operate.
@ Pyrmonter
“no policy intervention can change those costs”
Fundamentally untrue.
Policy intervention in the energy sector (RET, Carbon Taxes, etc) has done plenty to “change those costs”.
The devastating impacts of idiotic policy permeate the entire economy.
All industries would like to obtain their inputs as cheaply as possible. Complaining about ‘expensive energy’ is akin to a CBD cafe-owner complaining about ‘excessive rent’; or a farmer complaining about ‘expensive transport’: no policy intervention can change those costs, revealed as prices by a process of market exchange. Intervention can move the cost elsewhere (by subsidy) or throw costs onto other producers (eg by restricting exports or imports), but that won’t change the underlying fact that gas is expensive.
Policy intervention can also take the form of dynamiting a perfectly good coal fired power station in SA and forcing another one (with capacity to supply 25% of Victoria’s power needs) to close down.
Even if gas-fired electricity would be expensive in any event, the deliberate strangling of supply of a cheap reliable alternative is surely something that manufacturers are justified in complaining about.