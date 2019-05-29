Something gender balance on boards may not address

In principle, the people with the strongest incentives to detect fraud should be the shareholders, who pay the cost of fraud. But shareholders are dispersed and need to delegate the task. To whom? Not the board members of corporations, for starters: they rely on external auditors to detect fraud. A good friend of mine who sits on the board of a large company once asked the firm’s head of purchasing what prevented him from overpaying for an item and having part of the difference rebated to a secret Swiss bank account. A lawyer on the board interrupted him, arguing that board members were responsible for making sure that procedures existed, not ensuring that they were effective!