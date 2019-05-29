Wakeup call from Shell. Don’t expect too much from our politically correct Board Rooms

Probably paywalled in The Australian but I understand that there are ways to get access.

Shell — owner of the $20 billion Queensland LNG export facility and $US12bn ($17.3bn) Prelude floating gas project off the northwest coast — said energy companies face strong ideological opposition in Australian cities and called for the industry to band together and fight for its role in the energy mix.

“Our opponents are well orchestrated, well-funded and well drilled on tactics aiming to destroy an industry that has been an overwhelming force for good,” said Zoe Yujnovich, head of Shell Australia and chair of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association.