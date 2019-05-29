Wakeup call from Shell. Don’t expect too much from our politically correct Board Rooms

Posted on 9:57 am, May 29, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Shell — owner of the $20 billion Queensland LNG export facility and $US12bn ($17.3bn) Prelude floating gas project off the northwest coast — said energy companies face strong ideological opposition in Australian cities and called for the industry to band together and fight for its role in the energy mix.

“Our opponents are well orchestrated, well-funded and well drilled on tactics aiming to destroy an industry that has been an overwhelming force for good,” said Zoe Yujnovich, head of Shell Australia and chair of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association.

    Yujnovich’s (frankly underwhelming) speech can be read at the Shell website, which, incidentally, reveals they are as PC a company as they come – “diversity is our strength”!

    Gas doesn’t like being the ‘new coal’
    TERRY McCRANN

    Oil and gas companies thought they were very clever in abandoning their fellow fossil-fuel and CO2-emitting coal companies to — capital-C — Climate activists.

    To sacrifice coal to the campaigns of — to quote an industry insider — “wellfunded professional activists and armies of ideologically driven volunteers”.

    They did so for essentially two reasons, both of which were actually disgraceful and dishonest and ultimately something worse: just plain dumb.

    Virtue-signalling and the good old profit motive — more accurately, gouging — seemed the perfect partners. There were big bucks in being (pretend) virtuous.

    Well, Zoe, a few somebodies did “notice” that gas is only a somewhat less “dirty” — as in, emitting less clean, green CO2 — version of a fossil fuel than coal.

    Now those “professional activists” and “ideologicallydriven volunteers” are coming for gas companies as well, and the gas companies don’t like it.

    Who’s Zoe?

    Zoe Yujnovich, head of Shell Australia and chair of APPEA, the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association. And those were her words I quoted at the start.

    But she wasn’t talking about “activists” and “volunteers” going after coal. Oil and gas people were happy to watch from the sidelines when they were.

    But hey, they are now coming after us; we’re supposed to be the planetsaving (and profit making) “good guys”, non genderspecific of course.

    IN a speech yesterday, Zujnovich said energy companies faced strong ideological opposition in Australian cities and called for the industry to band together and fight for its role in the energy mix.

    “Our opponents are well orchestrated, well-funded and well drilled on tactics aiming to destroy an industry that has been an overwhelming force for good,” she added. Further stirring stuff followed: “An increasing number of professional activists and huge armies of ideologically driven volunteers are waging a virtual war with religious zealotry.”

    But Zujnovich cautioned her fellow producers into being drawn into the “trap” of pitting oil and gas against renewables or domestic gas against export opportunities.

    Sorry Zoe, you really have to pay attention: The “activists” and the “volunteers” want zero CO2 emissions.

    All the gas has to stay in the ground just as much as all the coal.

    You guys — still non gender-specific — went missing when coal was being demonised. Now you’re on your own.

    The only advice I can offer you is to quote the words of a columnist at our sister paper The Australian: “Dry your eyes, princess.”

    And to be clear, these days, that’s also decidedly non gender-specific.

