A most exciting time

OK Cats. Close your eyes, pretend it is May 2020. Watch the following you tube video and make the following changes:
- Replace references to Prime Minister with Opposition Leader
- Replace references to the Liberal Party with the Labor Party
- Replace references to Communications Minister with Shadow Whatever Minister Bill Shorten is appointed to
- Replace references to the Government with the Opposition
- Replace references to Malcolm Turnbull with Bill Shorten
- Replace references to Tony Abbott with Anthony Albanese
Change the names and titles and you have TAFKAS’ prediction
Usual politics Australia style.
Almost literally a Malcontent TurnBill.
Poetic perhaps, TAFKAS. But has there been any recent event, any sign, of Shorten having another go? What’s brought on this sudden outburst of prognostication?
Policies change. Fashions change. Speech patterns change. Ambitions?
Shorten is 52. He will be 55 come next election. Tick tock.