A most exciting time

OK Cats. Close your eyes, pretend it is May 2020. Watch the following you tube video and make the following changes:

Replace references to Prime Minister with Opposition Leader

Replace references to the Liberal Party with the Labor Party

Replace references to Communications Minister with Shadow Whatever Minister Bill Shorten is appointed to

Replace references to the Government with the Opposition

Replace references to Malcolm Turnbull with Bill Shorten

Replace references to Tony Abbott with Anthony Albanese

Change the names and titles and you have TAFKAS’ prediction