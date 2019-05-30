A most exciting time

Posted on 4:05 pm, May 30, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

OK Cats.  Close your eyes, pretend it is May 2020.  Watch the following you tube video and make the following changes:

  • Replace references to Prime Minister with Opposition Leader
  • Replace references to the Liberal Party with the Labor Party
  • Replace references to Communications Minister with Shadow Whatever Minister Bill Shorten is appointed to
  • Replace references to the Government with the Opposition
  • Replace references to Malcolm Turnbull with Bill Shorten
  • Replace references to Tony Abbott with Anthony Albanese

Change the names and titles and you have TAFKAS’ prediction

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to A most exciting time

  1. stackja
    #3029994, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Usual politics Australia style.

  2. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3030002, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Almost literally a Malcontent TurnBill.

    Poetic perhaps, TAFKAS. But has there been any recent event, any sign, of Shorten having another go? What’s brought on this sudden outburst of prognostication?

  3. The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
    #3030008, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Poetic perhaps, TAFKAS. But has there been any recent event, any sign, of Shorten having another go? What’s brought on this sudden outburst of prognostication?

    Policies change. Fashions change. Speech patterns change. Ambitions?

    Shorten is 52. He will be 55 come next election. Tick tock.

    History suggests a comeback is possible, albeit difficult. Shorten is 52. Hawke became prime minister at 54, Keating at 47, John Howard at 56, Kevin Rudd at 50, Julia Gillard at 48, Tony Abbott at 55, Malcolm Turnbull at 60 and Scott Morrison at 50

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.