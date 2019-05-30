Alan Jones on climate propaganda in schools.

Lets have a hot line to find out what is going on to follow the concerns of Patrick Moore on the Jones Show this morning.

In particular, Dr Moore tells Alan Jones he’s worried about the global face of the strikes, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg. “She’s a child in Sweden being used mercilessly by her parents and by society to bring about these school strikes for climate change. “I’ve seen her giving her statements… it’s absolutely clear that other people are writing the words that she is saying. “And she has a mild form of autism so this is child abuse in the worst way.” Dr Moore says the hysteria being drilled into our children has been seen before, throughout history. “Whether it’s the Hitler Youth or whatever it is really mainly fascists and communists that use children in this way, as a front. “They should be condemned outright by everyone in the world.”

Listen here.

We have a fair idea about what many teachers are doing. Searching the official curriculum is not much help but there are resources on line to help teaches to lead children to think that we humans are causing dangerous warming.

It will help to have a list of schools where this is happening to make an informed fuss about it.

Who knows how to set up a hot line, can we crowd fund it? In the meantime Cats might like to talk to all the school pupils they know and report back in the comments.

Yesterday Alan Jones had a segment with Mark Latham talking about education as one of the four major issues that demand urgent attention from the new government. These are debt, energy policy, water and education. He could have added religious freedom and freedom of speech that are going to be a massive issue for private schools.