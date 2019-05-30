Alan Jones on climate propaganda in schools.

Lets have a hot line to find out what is going on to follow the concerns of Patrick Moore on the Jones Show this morning.
In particular, Dr Moore tells Alan Jones he’s worried about the global face of the strikes, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.
“She’s a child in Sweden being used mercilessly by her parents and by society to bring about these school strikes for climate change.
“I’ve seen her giving her statements… it’s absolutely clear that other people are writing the words that she is saying.
“And she has a mild form of autism so this is child abuse in the worst way.”
Dr Moore says the hysteria being drilled into our children has been seen before, throughout history.
“Whether it’s the Hitler Youth or whatever it is really mainly fascists and communists that use children in this way, as a front.
“They should be condemned outright by everyone in the world.”
We have a fair idea about what many teachers are doing. Searching the official curriculum is not much help but there are resources on line to help teaches to lead children to think that we humans are causing dangerous warming.
It will help to have a list of schools where this is happening to make an informed fuss about it.
Who knows how to set up a hot line, can we crowd fund it? In the meantime Cats might like to talk to all the school pupils they know and report back in the comments.
Yesterday Alan Jones had a segment with Mark Latham talking about education as one of the four major issues that demand urgent attention from the new government. These are debt, energy policy, water and education. He could have added religious freedom and freedom of speech that are going to be a massive issue for private schools.
Thanks, Rafe. I listened live via the internet thanks to a Jim Simpson heads-up yesterday.
Jones and Moore nailed it again – complete with humour that was actually funny.
Geez, lefties live in a sad and miserable world.
I’m a teacher and impartial. More than I can say for my colleagues.
Ask kids what gases there are in the atmosphere and they usually mention CO2 first. A trace has. Then they mention oxygen. Nitrogen, the bulk of our atmosphere, is neglected.
I’m a teacher and impartial.
Be careful…
Impartiality is tantamount to denial.
rafe:
I’m Technorant. Wouldn’t have a clue how to do this. But I’m happy to help in any way I can.
“In the meantime Cats might like to talk to all the school pupils they know and report back in the comments. “
You could start identifying the schools by reviewing video footage of the marches where plenty of students had their Uniforms on…not to mention the “child actors” that were involved…
like here.
Also, Greg Hunts seat of Flinders where Getup mustered up a number of children & parents outside his office…
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2019/05/getup-grooming-kids.html
Good point Roger
Quillette has an excellent article that draws straightforward and frightening parallels to Mao’s China.
https://quillette.com/2018/12/18/the-children-of-the-revolution/
I have been concerned about this for 20 years. I once had colleagues who taught ‘environmental education’, and the thrust seemed to be about teaching students what to think, rather than how to think.