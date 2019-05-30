Aussie Vape Day

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Taxation of earnings from labor is on a par with forced labor. Seizing the results of someone’s labor is equivalent to seizing hours from him and directing him to carry on various activities.
Vaping has no chance in Australia since it is nearly impossible to tax, unlike tobacco.
It’s gloriously ironic that the US States who’ve legalized marijuana are seeing the black market undercut the legal outlets, because the state taxes on legal pot are so rapacious.
Never stand between a politician and a bucket of money.
I replaced tobacco with vaping a few years ago – a painless process that I am all the better for.
Except for my new life of crime. I regularly travel to Europe and the US and return each time with a couple of month’s supply of illegal nicotine e-juice in my guilty-as-Schapelle luggage.
Hanging is too good for me…