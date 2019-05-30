Aussie Vape Day

Posted on 9:49 am, May 30, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Today is Aussie Vape Day.

 

2 Responses to Aussie Vape Day

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3029701, posted on May 30, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Vaping has no chance in Australia since it is nearly impossible to tax, unlike tobacco.

    It’s gloriously ironic that the US States who’ve legalized marijuana are seeing the black market undercut the legal outlets, because the state taxes on legal pot are so rapacious.

    Never stand between a politician and a bucket of money.

  2. Dr Faustus
    #3029756, posted on May 30, 2019 at 11:29 am

    I replaced tobacco with vaping a few years ago – a painless process that I am all the better for.

    Except for my new life of crime. I regularly travel to Europe and the US and return each time with a couple of month’s supply of illegal nicotine e-juice in my guilty-as-Schapelle luggage.

    Hanging is too good for me…

