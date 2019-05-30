Labor Post Electoral Review

Posted on 3:22 pm, May 30, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Bill Shorten, member for Deplorablia:

“I understand there are lessons to be learned from defeat,” he told the Labor party room.

“We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars telling lies, spreading fear.

Anthony Albanese, member for the West Wing:

I think the senior members, all of us, have to accept responsibility, that those many millions of Australians who rely upon us and the tens of thousands of people who have worked on our campaigns, need us to do better next time. And today we resolve to do just that

Does this mean that the senior members of the ALP parliamentary parties are corporate leviathans and financial behemoths?  Perhaps only once they leave parliament.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Labor Post Electoral Review

  1. stackja
    #3029973, posted on May 30, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    ALP learn? I doubt it.

  2. Winston Smith
    #3029975, posted on May 30, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Spartacus:

    “I understand there are lessons to be learned from defeat,” he told the Labor party room.

    “We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars telling lies, spreading fear.

    Para 2 reflects that para 1 means Labor is incapable of learning anything from the election.

  3. bemused
    #3029984, posted on May 30, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Translation: We will not tell the truth, we will lie more convincingly and we will conduct more ‘Mediscare’ style campaigns (with help from our union masters).

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3029985, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Bill Shorten had a chance, but failed to take an exit with dignityChris Kenny

    An hour ago May 30, 2019
    98 Comments

    When Bill Shorten addressed Labor’s caucus in Canberra it was a poignant moment. He had given it all and fallen short. Here was his chance to exit with dignity in front of those who had put their faith in him.

    There would have been a sense too, from Labor supporters, that here was a chance for a new beginning; a moment when Shorten’s political failings could be left behind and the ALP could forge ahead. Wrong.

    Shorten couldn’t help himself and delivered one more tone-death blow to Labor’s standing. “We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars telling lies, spreading fear,” he said. “Powerful vested interests campaigned against us. Through sections of the media itself, and they got what they wanted.”

    This was the very epitome of a sore loser. And while the bitterness might be understandable, the knowing damage to the Labor brand was unforgivable. The former Labor leader had spent the best part of six years amplifying his modern version of class warfare, dividing the community, setting working families against the “top end of town” and urging people to endorse new taxes and spending in a highly redistributive agenda. And voters rejected it.

    Big business hardly played a role. In fact many on the Coalition side have long been frustrated about the way corporate Australia had become meek and mild on major economic debates, seemingly to align itself with a prospective Labor government in Canberra.

    But delusional diagnosis aside, the real problem with Shorten’s assessment was what such democratic denial said about voters. Again the Left side of politics was patronising to voters. The voters hadn’t got it right, according to Shorten, they had been too stupid to recognise Labor’s superior agenda and too gullible in being conned by “corporate leviathans.”

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3029987, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth

    If he was beaten by Clive and the Indians does that mean he was fighting the East India Company?

  6. Caveman
    #3029988, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Tits blames buba yaga , the fukn boogie man.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3029990, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Spare a thought for Chloe. There would have been a cook, surely, a housekeeper and didn’t Bob and Hazel have a butler? All those lovely chances to flog her next book?

  8. Bear Necessities
    #3029991, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    33%, 35% and 33%. That is the primary vote for the ALP over the last 3 federal elections. Their policies and attitudes are only getting 1 in 3 Australians to vote for them.

    I would suggest its time for a change.

  9. Rococo Liberal
    #3029999, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Labor needs to kill the Greens. To do that it must take a short term hit. but in the long term it will improve Labor and assit the Coalition as well, in that it will drive 10% of the voters back to the major parties, as well as forcing the major parties to distinguish themselves from each other.
    Labour needs to refuse Green preferences and do all it can to trumpet that it favours the workers’ interests over BS like climate change. The Coalition would then chime in say that it prefers a strong economy to climate change BS.

  10. egg_
    #3030004, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    We were up against reality.

    FTFY carpetbagger.

  11. Leo G
    #3030005, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    “We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars telling lies, spreading fear.”

    Surely a majority of free citizens, threatened by giant anti-Labor Hobbes goblins, would trade liberty for the safety of Labor government.
    Unless perhaps, the spectre of Bill standing on the shoulders of Labor giants was even scarier.

  12. LGS
    #3030007, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    “I understand there are lessons to be learned from defeat,” he told the Labor party room.

    “We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars telling lies, spreading fear.

    “Mediscare” was a lying, and fear spreading campaign, Bill.
    Nobody does “telling lies” like Labor and their union mates’ with their fear campaigns during federal elections. Except the media doesn’t call them out.

  13. Winston
    #3030010, posted on May 30, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    It must be nice for Bill, having taken the chance to sit down and have a good hard look at himself, to come to the realisation that everything he did was perfect.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.