Labor Post Electoral Review

Bill Shorten, member for Deplorablia:
“I understand there are lessons to be learned from defeat,” he told the Labor party room.
“We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars telling lies, spreading fear.
Anthony Albanese, member for the West Wing:
I think the senior members, all of us, have to accept responsibility, that those many millions of Australians who rely upon us and the tens of thousands of people who have worked on our campaigns, need us to do better next time. And today we resolve to do just that
Does this mean that the senior members of the ALP parliamentary parties are corporate leviathans and financial behemoths? Perhaps only once they leave parliament.
ALP learn? I doubt it.
Spartacus:
Para 2 reflects that para 1 means Labor is incapable of learning anything from the election.
Translation: We will not tell the truth, we will lie more convincingly and we will conduct more ‘Mediscare’ style campaigns (with help from our union masters).
If he was beaten by Clive and the Indians does that mean he was fighting the East India Company?
Tits blames buba yaga , the fukn boogie man.
Spare a thought for Chloe. There would have been a cook, surely, a housekeeper and didn’t Bob and Hazel have a butler? All those lovely chances to flog her next book?
33%, 35% and 33%. That is the primary vote for the ALP over the last 3 federal elections. Their policies and attitudes are only getting 1 in 3 Australians to vote for them.
I would suggest its time for a change.
Labor needs to kill the Greens. To do that it must take a short term hit. but in the long term it will improve Labor and assit the Coalition as well, in that it will drive 10% of the voters back to the major parties, as well as forcing the major parties to distinguish themselves from each other.
Labour needs to refuse Green preferences and do all it can to trumpet that it favours the workers’ interests over BS like climate change. The Coalition would then chime in say that it prefers a strong economy to climate change BS.
FTFY carpetbagger.
Surely a majority of free citizens, threatened by giant anti-Labor Hobbes goblins, would trade liberty for the safety of Labor government.
Unless perhaps, the spectre of Bill standing on the shoulders of Labor giants was even scarier.
“I understand there are lessons to be learned from defeat,” he told the Labor party room.
“We were up against corporate leviathans, a financial behemoth, spending hundreds of millions of dollars telling lies, spreading fear.
“Mediscare” was a lying, and fear spreading campaign, Bill.
Nobody does “telling lies” like Labor and their union mates’ with their fear campaigns during federal elections. Except the media doesn’t call them out.
It must be nice for Bill, having taken the chance to sit down and have a good hard look at himself, to come to the realisation that everything he did was perfect.