Have a look at the following video. It is interesting not only from the perspective of who are the major oil producers and how they have changed in the past 55 odd years. But it is the total amount of oil produced which rose from around 32 million barrels per day in 1965 to 92 million in 2017. A 3x increase.

Add to this the expected doubling of global LNG production in next 10 years.

So much for decarbonisation.