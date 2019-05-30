Have a look at the following video. It is interesting not only from the perspective of who are the major oil producers and how they have changed in the past 55 odd years. But it is the total amount of oil produced which rose from around 32 million barrels per day in 1965 to 92 million in 2017. A 3x increase.
Add to this the expected doubling of global LNG production in next 10 years.
So much for decarbonisation.
If the warmists are right, then the worst (if warming is the worst) is inevitable and cannot be stopped.
Whatever you believe, there is no justification for the colossal cost to humanity of RETs, RTS, subsidised wind, subsidised solar etc.
Oil exploration had only scratched the surface anyway.
I’ve no doubt something will replace oil in time, but it won’t be wind, solar, tidal etc. All these are location fixed and don’t come remotely close to the superb portability and energy density of oil.
Saudi America by Bethany McLean provides the best analysis of the US shale sector.
Several process plants around the world convert coal to crude oil, especially in RSA and China.
So it is economic to convert coal to oil.
Peak oil has therefore been deferred for some thousands of years.
And when you consider natural gas reserves, Australia’s known north-west shelf reserves are estimated to last at least 100 (or was it 1000?) years at current extraction rates, we have more than enough to last until nuclear finally gets the go ahead.
I recall reading an article, a decade ago, that said; if done in sufficient volume, coal to oil would cost around $57 per barrel.
I also see an avenue in this link i picked up a while ago at the Cat files.
http://asmedigitalcollection.asme.org/index.aspx
Potentially, this early work, done in response to the oil crisis in the late 70s, could be an adjunct to gas peakers as they would run-up pretty quickly compared to steam, i think. It’s a beautiful thing running a deisel on coal slurry. The US dept of energy was ahead of the game.
Diesel engines were even run on coal dust. Rudolph Diesel considered coal dust, amongst other combustibles, in his engine design.
The Sasol plants happily chugged away for the first 50-odd years with an oil price in the $1.50 to ~$20/bbl range (around US$25 – $30/bbl real). The synfuel economics are strongly supported by the co-production of dozens of high-value chemical by-products – in fact you can almost view the synfuel stream as a by-product itself.
In a truly lucky country, there would be several versions of Sasol 3 in operation in the Bowen basin.
As Bruce notes above, Fischer Tropsch is not Peak Oil’s friend…
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/BN/0809/LiquidFuel#_Toc216843791
The conclusion includes:
Diesel engines were even run on coal dust.
The beauty of the slurry, at 45-50% water is that it is safer to store, and is injected by standard, though modified, injectors.
Many years ago I was involved with an old Cooper-Bessemer diesel engine that had been run on a oil/water/coal dust emulsion. Even though it was a slow revving clunker, the erosion in the exhaust gas paths caused by the ash was a thing to behold.
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/BN/0809/LiquidFuel
