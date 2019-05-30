Rudd reflects. And the dark side of rooftop solar

Posted on 12:29 pm, May 30, 2019

A conversation with a remarkably chubby Kevin Rudd.

A very revealing three-part survey of the state of household solar power in Australia at present. Surprisingly good for the ABC. Many comments that it is subsidised by the coal industry:) LOL.

UPDATE. My favourable opinion was based on Part Two on household solar that I saw first. The first part on the bigger picture is pretty ordinary. The picture of power prices is telling but they pointed at retailers and never got near the root of the problem. No surprise there.

4 Responses to Rudd reflects. And the dark side of rooftop solar

  1. Percy Popinjay
    #3029855, posted on May 30, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    remarkably chubby Kevin Rudd

    The useless narcissistic imbecile has nothing else to comfort him in his pointless life except food. At the taxpayers’ expense, of course.

  2. RobK
    #3029860, posted on May 30, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    The 7.30 report i saw recently highlighted dodgy panels and installations. Never much about cost of storage, back-up, head works or the like. Little steps i suppose, but more likely projecting a feeling of balance on RE.

  3. Entropy
    #3029867, posted on May 30, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    RobK
    The 7.30 report i saw recently highlighted dodgy panels and installations. Never much about cost of storage, back-up, head works or the like. Little steps i suppose, but more likely projecting a feeling of balance on RE

    That would be just a story intended to improve the employment prospects of their EWU maaaates as opposed to those shonky small business operatives.

  4. Roberto
    #3029903, posted on May 30, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    remarkably chubby Kevin Rudd

    Goodness, yes. He has been pigging out.

