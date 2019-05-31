A couple of months ago, TAFKAS attended a forum held at the UTS school of journalism on the subject of public broadcasting. Conveniently, the the UTS school of journalism sits physically next to the ABC’s head quarters in Ultimo; the ABC and UTS buildings are literally right next door. The forum was held in the, TAFKAS kids you not, the Guthrie Theatre.
Most likely because of geography and content, the audience was full of ABC and SBS staff.
Before the forum commenced, while TAFKAS was fiddling with his telephone, he overheard a particular conversation between some of the ABC staff present. One gentleman, who looked not much older than 30-35 commented to his colleagues that he had just returned from 9 months of leave. Said gentleman also declared to his colleagues that one of his first engagements upon his return was to meet with his manager because, notwithstanding his 9 months of leave, his annual leave balance was still too high necessitating him taking more leave.
Clearly there is no further efficiencies to be had.
But the on the panel were 4 eminent speakers including Cat and former ABC Director Judith Sloan and the ABC’s head of news, Gaven Morris. There were 2 other panels whose names TAFKAS can’t remember; one was a lawyer and the other (TAFKAS thinks) was a member of some government review of media. Essentially a very capable and eminent group.
TAFKAS remembers that Gaven Morris was particularly passionate about public interest journalism (that is, the kind of deep and quality journalism that may not attract commercial advertising). The other thing that Morris and one of the other panelists (not Judith) were passionate about was Australian content in the Australian media.
Given the subject of the forum was the future of public broadcasting, no-one seemed to provide a case for the actual existence of public broadcasting. Not public good. Not market failure. Not media diversity. Not government propaganda. It seemed most interesting that the only justifications presented for public broadcasting did not require the existence of public broadcasting. It is evident that public interest journalism and Australian media content requirements can be delivered through many means other than public broadcasting.
To wit, there has been much written and said on the Cat and other places about the ABC. Its bias. Its inefficiency. Its inner city centricity.
Various reform options have been canvassed including privatising, defunding and just shutting down. Much has been said about both options, especially given our Dear Doom Lord Leader has co-written a book advocating for such. But while TAFKAS would like to see both or either of these options advanced, he does not think that they are politically palatable. At least for the time being.
TAFKAS, in an earlier incarnation, suggested a structural separation of the ABC between content production and content distribution. No one has taken TAFKAS’ structural separation idea on board, so here is another one.
Why not create a giant ABC regulatory and licencing regime that will apply to the ABC. A regime that will include things like:
- A public broadcasting licence regime with special conditions which can be modified administratively;
- A public broadcasting remuneration and accountability regime;
- A public broadcasting efficiency regulator and energy use regulator;
- A Public Broadcasting Content Diversity Commissioner within the Human Rights Commission.
Yes for sure this would be piling crap upon crap. But it would necessitate a significant diversion of ABC management time and resources into compliance and away from the business of producing whatever the ABC produces. And the government should not given them 1 extra cent of resources to do this.
If this regulatory response sounds familiar, it is similar to the regulatory environment most Australian businesses have to navigate – additional overhead for no additional value or social or economic outcomes. If nothing else, it might result in some empathy from the ABC as to the cost and overhead of the regulations they generally advocate on everyone else.
Yes, yes, yes. This is a complete waste of public resources. But that is what contemporary government is about. Taking tax payer resources to make a mess and then rather than go into reverse, keep piling in more tax payer resources to fix the mess the first attempt caused; and on and on.
Significant organisational change can only come from the top – the ABC needs a Minister who will appoint a chairman who will appoint a CEO who will fix the waste and the bias. Nothing else will work.
The abc exists to facilitate its own existence. It is a self sucking tit.
Pretty complex TAFKAS, if you want efficiency you hive off country broadcasting as a separate entity ,then privatise the abc/sbs on the ASX ,pay off entitlements ,pensions with shares in the new company,call it Red Broadcasting P/ L ,lease oremises and equipment to the Reds at commercial rates and let them keep running the propaganda machine at their own expense, now thats what I call “fairness”. innit ?
Here’s another thought – with the ABC competing against commercial media outlets and social media, why don’t we just shut the ABC down? Or sell it? Downsize it?
The Federal Government should create an independent ABC Ombudsman/Ombudsperson.
This office would be responsible for handling all complaints about the ABC. Its remit would be to ensure that there is absolute transparency in all the activities of the ABC.
It would also police the way the ABC conforms or does not conform to its charter.
It would have powers of imposing significant fines for breaches of the charter or the continuation of bias in all aspects of the ABC’s activities.
The money for the Ombudsman/Ombudsperson would come from the abolition of the various fact-checking groups connected with the ABC and from a transfer away from ABC staff and resources to the Ombudsman/Ombudsperson of the organisation’s various complaints and fact-checking offices.
Simple: Require the ABC to have advertising, like SBS. Limit the advertising so it does not compete too much with the commercial media outlets.
If government were not confined to think in short three year intervals, and were truly acting in the interests of the nation, it would simply cut back on the funding for several years and starve the beast into submission.
Who ? in their right mind would pay to sponsorQA? Or any of the famous alpbc “comedians” that only laugh at their own “jokes? ” sponsoring these maggots would be counter productive . Follow the Dr Fred Solution get rid of the useless aussie pravda use the money to pay back career politician incurred debt ,cut the interest burden on the taxpayers.Just think in ten years $12 billion off the debt .
Make most of the ABC subscription. If the ‘Friends’ want it, let them pay for it.
Significant organisational change can only come from the top – the ABC needs a Minister who will appoint a chairman who will appoint a CEO who will fix the waste and the bias. Nothing else will work.
Except the CEO’s role is apparently not to ensure the public gets value for money from a national broadcaster that sticks to its charter, but to be an advocate for ABC staff and their ethos at board level.
It’s a dysfunctional set up that could only exist in the public sector.
Privatise the thing; those who want to watch it can pay for it.
Put the whole shebang on eBay.
Bidding to open at $1.50.
..
If offshoring is good enough for the rest of us, it is good enough for our elites.
If no Australian is required to make socks or cars, then no Australian is required to make “content”.
See how that works? Arseholes?
No Australian made clothing, no Australian made programming.