Don’t tell us what you think. Tell us what you feel.

Yes. It is very amusing to watch the Labor Party tear itself to shreds. So much for cuts and chaos.

But at least the ALP is beating itself up over personalities and not polices. It makes great theater and also evidences that their conclusion from the recent election was that it was the messaging that was bad and not the message. Good luck in 3 years.

But get this. As reported in the Oz it seems that Tim Wilson has run afoul of his colleagues because …. because he seems to want to let the Liberal Party members pick their representatives:

Colleagues are understood to be angry at Mr Wilson’s alleged refusal to support Ms Henderson. Mr Wilson said he had not spoken out against Ms Henderson’s Senate bid but would not say whether he endorsed the former Corangamite MP to succeed Senator Fifield. … “I support a democratic pre­selection process of party ­members.”

Oh and Mr Wilson seems to have offended colleagues because he had the temerity, the gaul, this hide to dare to question the conduct of monetary policy by the Mandarins of Martin Place:

Mr Wilson’s criticism of the RBA yesterday angered colleagues who said it was not the backbencher’s place to be dictating monetary policy to the independent central bank. Mr Wilson yesterday was quoted in The Australian Financial Review as saying the “merit of continuing to lower interest rates as a stimulus is specious” because it would hurt people’s savings and not help people get into the property market. … One Liberal colleague said the bank was independent and there had been a long-held tradition of politicians not telling it what it should do on ­monetary policy.

Honestly. If people think that Parliamentary representatives should be selected by the people rather than the factional hacks, they don’t belong in the Australian Parliament. And especially so if they think that public administrative agencies should be accountable to the public.

Fair dinkum. Which party does Mr Wilson think he belongs to?