Don’t tell us what you think. Tell us what you feel.

Yes. It is very amusing to watch the Labor Party tear itself to shreds. So much for cuts and chaos.
But at least the ALP is beating itself up over personalities and not polices. It makes great theater and also evidences that their conclusion from the recent election was that it was the messaging that was bad and not the message. Good luck in 3 years.
But get this. As reported in the Oz it seems that Tim Wilson has run afoul of his colleagues because …. because he seems to want to let the Liberal Party members pick their representatives:
Colleagues are understood to be angry at Mr Wilson’s alleged refusal to support Ms Henderson.
Mr Wilson said he had not spoken out against Ms Henderson’s Senate bid but would not say whether he endorsed the former Corangamite MP to succeed Senator Fifield.
…
“I support a democratic preselection process of party members.”
Oh and Mr Wilson seems to have offended colleagues because he had the temerity, the gaul, this hide to dare to question the conduct of monetary policy by the Mandarins of Martin Place:
Mr Wilson’s criticism of the RBA yesterday angered colleagues who said it was not the backbencher’s place to be dictating monetary policy to the independent central bank.
Mr Wilson yesterday was quoted in The Australian Financial Review as saying the “merit of continuing to lower interest rates as a stimulus is specious” because it would hurt people’s savings and not help people get into the property market.
…
One Liberal colleague said the bank was independent and there had been a long-held tradition of politicians not telling it what it should do on monetary policy.
Honestly. If people think that Parliamentary representatives should be selected by the people rather than the factional hacks, they don’t belong in the Australian Parliament. And especially so if they think that public administrative agencies should be accountable to the public.
Fair dinkum. Which party does Mr Wilson think he belongs to?
Wilson has quite a sharp intellect and that is not something you can say about a lot of his colleagues. The endorsement of Liberal Party members as candidates in State and Federal elections has been manipulated so badly in recent years that it is mostly those that have good connections in the Party, rather than those who will add real value and clout, that get the nod. Pliable individuals who will keep a seat warm and do what they are told are what we get today from both Liberal and Labor. Once upon a time, not all that long ago, you did not see that sort of thing in the Liberal Party. It was only Labor that rewarded its duds with a winnable seat. How things have changed when a Liberal MP is anonymously chastised by some dickhead colleague for speaking out on a subject that is of interest and concern to a great many voters. Freedom of speech was once something that all Liberals defended fiercely. Now we have Liberal MPs attacking those who speak out. These bloody snipers should be publicly outed and dealt with by their Party.
“Mr Wilson’s criticism of the RBA yesterday angered colleagues who said it was not the backbencher’s place to be dictating monetary policy to the independent central bank.”
Reserve bank employees are public servants, hmmm?
I dunno…. If you live in the Taxpool, then you ain’t “independent”…. yer friggin’ “Dependent”.
…. but wot would I know?
I’ll stand with Tim and TAFKAS on the first point, but the second? The whole point of bi-partisan support for credit market deregualtion in the 1980s and then granting the RBA autonomy over monetary policy was to avoid these ‘winners and losers’ political debates. By and large, I’m inclined to think the RBA has done a notably better job since 1996 than it did when closely controlled by Treasury and fluctuating, inconsistent public opinion in the 23 years before that. There is scope for argument that the latest generations of central banker (Guy Debelle in particular) might be a little too confident for their own (and our) good; as well as scope to argue with the general nature of monetary policy – whether it should target inflation, money growth, credit growth, the price level etc – but commentary on particular decisions independent of ideas is fraught, especially when it focuses on the short run distributional effects. It’s the mirror to those old lefties who wanted easy money (and would wear inflation) on the mistaken ground that this was how higher employment could be had.
Tim (for whom I’ve got a lot of time) has stepped on a live rail; he needs to get his foot off it as soon as he can.
The trouble is, Treasury think interest rates control the speed of the economy; observably interest rates don’t, tax rates do. They also have “Man with a hammer syndrome.”
@ Pyrmonter
Dare TAFKAS say bollocks.
1 – the RBA “may” be independent of political interference, but that does not grant it independence from criticism. If Wilson was the Treasurer or the Prime Minister, then maybe, just maybe there might be grounds for concert. A back bencher is but a couple of inches away from joe public, except on a much higher rem.
2 – the period between 1993 and 2019 had a variety of issues and challenges, yet the current crop of senior central bankers are of questionable quality (see TAFKAS’ other posts on the subject). Not to mention they still to this day, still, pray to the Philips Curve gods.
3 – there is ample opinion in support of Wilson’s view and perhaps our Keynesian Central Bankers (howz that for a paradox) are general disinclined to listed to anyone and anything that does not align with their confirmation biases.
This has nothing to do with monetary policy. This is entirely about factional horseplay. Much like in the Labor Party.
3 –
I used to live in a blue ribbon Country Party (National) seat ,been that way forever ,selection of candidates was in the hands of about four locals it seemed,you should have seen the candidates they picked and the loval idiots kept voting for these fourth rate would be career bludgers. Mind you when elected they helped ther benefactors no end with the OPM they now had their grubby hands on
Politics is broken ,back to the drawing board for most Western countries .