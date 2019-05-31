You cannot trust a party of the left with the management of an economy

From New Data Shows Absolute Economic Destruction During Obama Years. And these figures are not from some ratbag bunch of observers. This is where they are from:

The Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis just released this single snapshot of economic performance over the Obama years.

And what do the figures show:

Federal debt went through the roof as we added more debt than all other previous periods combined.

We printed lots of money to paper over the monetary effects.

Health costs went way up when we were told they would drop. Obama care was a flop.

Labor force participation went down as unemployment increased and many just dropped out of the workplace altogether.

Inequality went up and up, as the rich got richer and the middle class shrank.

Median income dropped.

Home ownership also fell way down.

Overall, Americans were far worse off than before and we were told there was NO hope.

The country was losing to China and our children and grandchildren would not live as well as their parents and grandparents had.

Jobs would never return.

Venezuela is all that parties of the left know since they know nothing about allowing a market economy to work. Politically authoritarian and economically socialist. Yet they are the almost-governments everywhere and are only stopped when they are in government because the damage they create causes a backlash before they can go much farther. But eventually they return and carry their projects a little further along.