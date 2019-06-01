Build surplus RE for reliability! How come we didn’t think of it?

What a great idea. What could go wrong?
Strong investments in renewable energy projects has continued to drive down electricity emissions, as wind reaches a new milestone, overtaking hydro for the first time, according to the latest National Energy Emissions Audit published by The Australia Institute.
Earlier this week, a new record level of wind generation was recorded for the National Electricity Market, spurred by strong Antarctic winds and the growth in new projects connecting to the grid.
The National Energy Emissions Audit found that wind generation had – for the month of April – overtaken hydro generation in the NEM for the first time, each accounting for approximately 7.5% of NEM generation.
A big new study by electricity grid nerds (and I mean that in the nicest possible way) shows that after all the money and pain of 20 years of forced transition Australia’s electricity has shifted from 85% coal powered to 75% coal powered, which cost billions and as a bonus, made electricity more expensive and unstable. We drove out some brown coal, but swapped it for black coal. Instead of ousting coal power, the extra solar and wind power replaced some gas and hydro.
So where did the other 92.5% of our National Electrify Market generation come from? Was it solar? Was it gas? Was it hydro-electrify? Or was it coal? After the upheaval to our electricity grid, the cost of subsidies, the desecration of our landscape and the slaughter of air born creatures such as birds and bats, I would be hanging my head in utter shame if I was in favour of these things. Absolutely shameful.