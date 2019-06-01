Liberty Quote
Every government-mandated low-flow toilet, phosphorous-free dishwasher detergent, CFL light bulb, and carbon-emission regulation is another obstacle on the way to a productive, job-creating economy that produces things consumers really want.— Andy Kessler
-
Recent Comments
- memoryvault on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Percy Popinjay on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- JC on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Fisky on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Ubique on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Crossie on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Crossie on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- memoryvault on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- MPH on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Fisky on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- mh on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Crossie on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- Crossie on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Crossie on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Mark A on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Crossie on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Percy Popinjay on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: May 27, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: June 1, 2019
- You cannot trust a party of the left with the management of an economy
- Don’t tell us what you think. Tell us what you feel.
- ABCDEFG
- Time to consider a different approach to economic management
- A most exciting time
- Labor Post Electoral Review
- Globalisation is well on the way to bringing us to ruin
- Rudd reflects. And the dark side of rooftop solar
- They’re back but not for long
- Alan Jones on climate propaganda in schools.
- Aussie Vape Day
- Peak Oil
- Songs of the Caribbean
- Alan Jones and Patrick Moore tomorrow morning
- On come on: Trump’s nationalism has global appeal
- Pay for my holiday. It’s only fair.
- Trumpy days!
- Something gender balance on boards may not address
- Australia has serious problems and needs serious people
- Big business is not our friend
- Policy Idiocy
- Wakeup call from Shell. Don’t expect too much from our politically correct Board Rooms
- We need a strategy for dealing with censorship by the left
- Zalli Steggall on climate policy
- A litany of lies to end the rock climb at Ayers Rock
- Tim Wilson in the news today twice
- Justinian the Great: Preferential Voting
- Save the eagles
- Sydney Morning Herald embarks on constitutional recognition campaign
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: June 1, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
This won’t be any better than the last one.
Trust me.
It’s not June 1 yet in WA so technically I’m not here
I see the Glass Is Half Empty Society is already here.
My husband and the girls loved skiing and were good at it, I seemed to have more affinity with drinking hot chocolate and reading the newspapers until they joined me for lunch.
Bummer, missed the switchover to the new open thread.
Is it officially winter or must we wait until 21st of June?
Perth just recorded its lowest average minimum for May in its history at 8.7 degrees. There is no chance of the BoM or the ABC reporting it.
This thread sucks. We should request (nay DEMAND) a new one.
Sinc, please ban this thread.
This proves that “white privilege” is a scam designed to let corporations break up the white working class, which is the only force historically capable of keeping the corporate bugman class in check.
https://reason.com/2019/05/29/white-privilege-study-sympathetic-black-people/
(Posted on the other thread.)
Fisk, you’re reading Reason Magazine? What’s going on?
The Ozzie Labore Pardee – proudly mounting the infinite steps to the monument that celebrates History’s most ignominious losers (again – and again and again and again, ad infinitum).
🙂
Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Tuesday ordered We Build the Wall to stop erecting the steel barrier on private land in an area that the group calls “ground zero for illegal drugs, migrants and human sex slaves coming across.” Sunland Park is located in the southeast corner of New Mexico, on the Mexican border and about 9 miles northwest of El Paso, Texas.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-wall-idUSKCN1SZ2LP
Too bad. It looks like a big beautiful wall
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7075817/Steve-Bannons-group-built-wall-spanning-one-mile-Mexico-border.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490
They keep changing it to whatever suits the Gerbil Wormening meme, on a year by year basis, Crossie.