Open Forum: June 1, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, June 1, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
13 Responses to Open Forum: June 1, 2019

  2. mh
    #3031341, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:05 am

    This won’t be any better than the last one.

    Trust me.

  3. MPH
    #3031343, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:05 am

    It’s not June 1 yet in WA so technically I’m not here

  4. memoryvault
    #3031344, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:07 am

    This won’t be any better than the last one.

    I see the Glass Is Half Empty Society is already here.

  5. Crossie
    #3031345, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:07 am

    memoryvault
    #3031334, posted on May 31, 2019 at 11:57 pm
    I had my exposure to snow and skiing when we lived in Mt Beauty, Crossie.
    Up the hill to Falls Creek was less than half an hour.

    Marilyn loved it as did #1 son (three at the time).
    But I wasn’t all that keen.

    My husband and the girls loved skiing and were good at it, I seemed to have more affinity with drinking hot chocolate and reading the newspapers until they joined me for lunch.

    Bummer, missed the switchover to the new open thread.

  6. Crossie
    #3031346, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Is it officially winter or must we wait until 21st of June?

  7. Ubique
    #3031347, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Perth just recorded its lowest average minimum for May in its history at 8.7 degrees. There is no chance of the BoM or the ABC reporting it.

  8. Armadillo
    #3031348, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:09 am

    This thread sucks. We should request (nay DEMAND) a new one.

    Sinc, please ban this thread.

  9. Fisky
    #3031349, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:10 am

    This proves that “white privilege” is a scam designed to let corporations break up the white working class, which is the only force historically capable of keeping the corporate bugman class in check.

    https://reason.com/2019/05/29/white-privilege-study-sympathetic-black-people/

    What we found startling was that white privilege lessons didn’t increase liberals’ sympathy for poor Black people,” writes Erin Cooley, one of the study’s authors and an assistant professor of psychology at Colgate University, in an explanatory post for Vice. “Instead, these lessons decreased liberals’ sympathy for poor white people, which led them to blame white people more for their own poverty. They seemed to think that if a person is poor despite all the privileges of being white, there must really be something wrong with them.”

    (Posted on the other thread.)

  10. JC
    #3031350, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Fisk, you’re reading Reason Magazine? What’s going on?

  11. Percy Popinjay
    #3031352, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:14 am

    The Ozzie Labore Pardee – proudly mounting the infinite steps to the monument that celebrates History’s most ignominious losers (again – and again and again and again, ad infinitum).

    🙂

  12. Zyconoclast
    #3031353, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Tuesday ordered We Build the Wall to stop erecting the steel barrier on private land in an area that the group calls “ground zero for illegal drugs, migrants and human sex slaves coming across.” Sunland Park is located in the southeast corner of New Mexico, on the Mexican border and about 9 miles northwest of El Paso, Texas.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-wall-idUSKCN1SZ2LP

    Too bad. It looks like a big beautiful wall

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7075817/Steve-Bannons-group-built-wall-spanning-one-mile-Mexico-border.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

  13. memoryvault
    #3031354, posted on June 1, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Is it officially winter or must we wait until 21st of June?

    They keep changing it to whatever suits the Gerbil Wormening meme, on a year by year basis, Crossie.

