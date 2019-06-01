Turning the tide of climate alarmism

Climate zombies are on the march all over the world from Warringah to Washington DC and London where they threaten to close Heathrow when the holidays start. But in the adult world the climate is becoming chilly for alarmism. This collation of news from the Global Warming Policy Forum indicates that realism is biting, especially in Europe where various Green parties have driven suicidal climate policies for decades.

1) After Election Drubbing, Massive Opposition To Coal Exit In Ruling CDU Party

Die Tagesschau, 31 May 2019

2) Cold Feet: Germany’s ‘Climate Cabinet’ Delays Action Again

Deutsche Welle, 30 May 2019

3) After Election Defeat, Queensland’s Labor Government Paves Way For Huge New Coal Mine

Australian Associated Press, 31 May 2019

4) Green Dole: Renewable Energy Jobs Plunge By A Third

The Guardian, 30 May 2019

5) Climate Activists Threaten Holiday Chaos As They Vow To Shut Down Heathrow Airport

Daily Mail, 31 May 2019

6) Scotland Yard To Charge 1,100 Climate Rebels For London Shut-Down

Evening Standard, 25 May 2019

7) Will Climate Hysteria Cost U.S. Democrats The Next Elections?

David Harsanyi, The Federalist, 30 May 2019

8) And Finally: What if Green Energy Isn’t the Future?

Mark P Mills, The Wall Street Journal, 20 May 2019

See Alan Moran’s Climate News for June. Packed with information and graphic illustrations.

A speech by Greta Thunberg. I can’t say I have viewed it because my stomach is too weak to watch child abuse in public.

Ending on the upside, the world grain harvest is heading for a record yield although some Australian farmers are doing it tough.

AS NORTHERN hemisphere crops near the start of their harvest in late May and June, the USDA’s latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) have generated a global wheat production forecast of a record 777 million tonnes (Mt) – 46Mt greater than the previous year – which will recharge coffers depleted by last year’s smaller crops. The greatest turnaround in wheat production forecasts in 2019-20 among major exporters will occur in the EU, where a 17Mt increase is forecast, and Australia, Canada, Russia and Ukraine are all expected to harvest 3-5Mt more wheat this year than in 2018-19. USDA forecasts Australia’s new-crop wheat production at 22.5Mt, up from 17.3Mt in the 2018-19 marketing year. The increase in production will lead in 2019-20 to higher trade, consumption and stocks, all of which were cut in 2018-19 by below-trend world crops, moves which drove prices higher over most of the marketing year.