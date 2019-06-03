Melbourne: Corporate Virtue Signalling

DATE & TIME
Start: 14 June 2019 6:00PM
End: 14 June 2019 7:00PM
LOCATION
Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Melbourne, Australia
Join Jeremy Sammut along with former Senator and Howard Government minister Richard Alston for a discussion what can be done to stop corporate political meddling and ensure the business of business remains business – not politics.
Major Australian companies are increasingly involved in contentious political debates – such as Indigenous Recognition – that are not the business of business, and are all in the name of what is known as “Corporate Social Responsibility”.
In his new book Corporate Virtue Signalling: How to Stop Big Business from Meddling in Politics, CIS Senior Research Fellow Dr Jeremy Sammut, argues that if the CSR activists operating inside Australia businesses get their way, companies will become political players campaigning for ‘systemic change’ behind ‘progressive’ social, environmental, and economic causes.
Tickets available here.
CSR used be sugar.
How Australia changed.
Become? They already are.
How do you tell who a company CSR activist is?
They go by the title CEO.
I.G. Farben.
Donate to the correct politicals and you get your commercial rivals sent to the gas chambers.
Plus as a crony donor, you get the State contract to supply the gas to the showerblocks.
Comrade Maaaaates.