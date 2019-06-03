Melbourne: Corporate Virtue Signalling

DATE & TIME

Start: 14 June 2019 6:00PM

End: 14 June 2019 7:00PM

LOCATION

Il Gambero, 166 Lygon Street, Melbourne, Australia

Join Jeremy Sammut along with former Senator and Howard Government minister Richard Alston for a discussion what can be done to stop corporate political meddling and ensure the business of business remains business – not politics.

Major Australian companies are increasingly involved in contentious political debates – such as Indigenous Recognition – that are not the business of business, and are all in the name of what is known as “Corporate Social Responsibility”.

In his new book Corporate Virtue Signalling: How to Stop Big Business from Meddling in Politics, CIS Senior Research Fellow Dr Jeremy Sammut, argues that if the CSR activists operating inside Australia businesses get their way, companies will become political players campaigning for ‘systemic change’ behind ‘progressive’ social, environmental, and economic causes.

Tickets available here.