Q&A Forum: June 3, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 3, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
50 Responses to Q&A Forum: June 3, 2019

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033705, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    ichiban

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3033706, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    26 please, Carpe.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033707, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    The Panel

    Jimmy Barnes – Drug addled screamer

    Sisonke Msimang – professional victim HARPY HARPY

    Nicolle Flint – ritual sacrifice

    Joel Fitzgibbon – leftist cattle banstubator

    Matthew Warren – Greentard

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033708, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:06 pm

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033712, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:08 pm

  7. Cpt Seahawks
    #3033714, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    39 please Carpe.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3033715, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    If he’s not singing Khe Sanh I’m not going to watch.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033717, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:09 pm

  10. Ellie
    #3033719, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    I assume that everyone who places a bid here wants the ultimate prize – Carpe’s areseless chaps?

    I have a pair … butt please, 13, Carpe.

  11. Vic in Prossy
    #3033722, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    May I have 28 please, Carpe?

  12. Cardimona
    #3033723, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Legs eleven, please, Carpe.

  13. RobK
    #3033725, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    I’ll go 15 please Carpe.

  14. Westie Woman
    #3033726, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Legs 11 please

    Thanks!

  15. Westie Woman
    #3033729, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Oops

    Make that 15 please

    Thanks

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033730, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:14 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033732, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Westie Woman
    #3033729, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Oops

    Make that 15 please

    Thanks

    One more time 🙂

  18. RobK
    #3033733, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Carpe’s areseless chaps?
    They are not just arseless chaps, Ellie.
    There’s tassels and sequins too.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033734, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    and a sequinned Jock

    We are a class act here

  20. Westie Woman
    #3033735, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    16 then!
    Thanks

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #3033736, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Faaark!!!
    The sock drawer beckons.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033739, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:16 pm

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033743, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    And a hearty welcome to the 1st time posters on Australia’s premier guessing game, if you win your bare arse cheeks will thank you.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033745, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Faaark!!!
    The sock drawer beckons.

    Give me a number

    Then go worm the dog, it will be more fun.

  26. Ellie
    #3033747, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    They are not just arseless chaps, Ellie.
    There’s tassels and sequins too.

    Noice, RobK!

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033749, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:20 pm

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033752, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Noice, RobK!

    Lets not forget the rhinestone trim people

    #Classy

  29. duncanm
    #3033753, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    they need to ask the SA woman what she thinks of necklacing.

  31. mh
    #3033757, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Let me know if Barnsey says ‘climate change’ and ‘multicultural’.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033758, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:23 pm

  33. PT
    #3033759, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    I cannot bring myself to watch this.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033761, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    PT
    #3033759, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    I cannot bring myself to watch this.

    It’s ok we watch so you don’t have to.

    Gimme a number

  35. Ellie
    #3033762, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Lets not forget the rhinestone trim people

    #Classy

    Carpe! You, Sir, are all class, with no need for trimmings.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3033763, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Sisonke Msimang – professional victim HARPY HARPY

    Lives in Perth, and writes on the resurrection of dear, lovable Winnie Mandela. F.M.S

  37. Perfidious Albino
    #3033764, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Ms Flint seems to be vaguely sensible, on paper. I’ll take an even 10 please Carpe.

  38. PT
    #3033765, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    The TV I mean, not this site. So please give me 23, the Chaps might cheer me up.

  39. Cpt Seahawks
    #3033766, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Are the assless chaps a Village People collectible? Maybe from “Do The Milkshake”?

  40. Perfidious Albino
    #3033768, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Hmmm. Make that an even 12, apologies Beery.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033769, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Perfidious Albino
    #3033764, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Ms Flint seems to be vaguely sensible, on paper. I’ll take an even 10 please Carpe.

    Number is gone pick again.

    Sorry

  42. BrettW
    #3033771, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    20 please although won’t be watching.

    Not heard of three of them and zero interest in what Barnes has to say.

    How is it that singers and comedians get a lot of appearances on Q&A but no sportsmen or ex military people.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033772, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:29 pm

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033774, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:30 pm

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033777, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beery 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 26
    Arky 8
    Cpt Seahawks 39
    Ellie 13
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cardimona 11
    Rob K 15
    Westie Woman 16
    Beertruk 10
    Classical Hero 7
    PT 23
    Brett W 20
    Perfidious Albino 12

  46. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3033778, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Sisonke Msimang

    @Sisonkemsimang

    Sisonke Msimang was born in exile to South African parents – a freedom fighter and an accountant – and raised in Zambia, Kenya and Canada before studying in the US as an undergraduate. Her family returned to South Africa after apartheid was abolished in the early 1990s. Sisonke has held fellowships at Yale University, the Aspen Institute and the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, and is a regular contributor to the Guardian, Daily Maverick and the New York Times. She now lives in Perth, Australia, where she is head of oral storytelling at the Centre for Stories.

    One man’s “freedom fighter…”

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033779, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Perfidious Albino
    #3033768, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Great Nom De Blog

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #3033780, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    where she is head of oral storytelling at the Centre for Stories.

    So she does great oral

  50. Ellie
    #3033784, posted on June 3, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Carpe, do you have the vodka shots lined up? Are we ready to rumble….

