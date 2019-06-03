Some good news about the NBN

The NBN debacle will be dwarfed by the submarine project.

The total cost of the project is budgeted for $50bn with an extra $5bn-$6bn allocated for weapons. The first sub won’t be battle-ready until 2034 after which ­Defence expects to roll one out every two years. Australia will not receive its full complement of boats until the 2050s.

Allow 100% cost blowout and a decade or two on the delivery. The upside is that it will all be academic, apart from the addition to the national debt, because they will be out date for the next war long before they become a target.

Thinking laterally to save some money. Since they are only likely to be used for target practice by the enemy forces, why not leave out the engines and weaponry and just build shells to tow behind some other vessel as decoys to draw enemy fire?