Al Gore has done it again!

Posted on 7:42 am, June 4, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Seven inches of snow at Bathurst and the road through the Blue Mountains blocked at Mt Victoria.

Nice work Al!

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Al Gore has done it again!

  1. stackja
    #3034092, posted on June 4, 2019 at 7:47 am

    ‘Climate change’!

  2. Old School Conservative
    #3034095, posted on June 4, 2019 at 7:52 am

    The Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures could drop to -2C on the Granite Belt in Queensland near the southern border, and says snow flurries are possible.
    The Australian.

    Snow in Queensland – Big Al has a lot to answer for.

  3. lotocoti
    #3034103, posted on June 4, 2019 at 8:03 am

    With impeccable timing, the glaziers turned up yesterday to pull the first lot of bedroom windows damaged in an October hailstorm.
    The brisk weather has really added to the crack house chic of boarded up windows.

  4. mh
    #3034119, posted on June 4, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Snow on Qld’s granite belt.

    The ice man cometh.

  5. Percy Popinjay
    #3034129, posted on June 4, 2019 at 8:36 am

    The myriad instances of extremely cold weather that seem to follow that fat hypocritical fool around (over a period of many years) as he endlessly pontificates on the non existent phenomenon of gerbil worming has now clearly moved beyond both coincidence and parody.

    Just as m0nty is able to alter the time/space continuum whenever he makes a prediction about anything, inevitably causing the opposite result.

    Magnificent work, fellas.

  6. mareeS
    #3034133, posted on June 4, 2019 at 8:39 am

    We are just getting it at Merewether. I am going back to bed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.