Al Gore has done it again!

Seven inches of snow at Bathurst and the road through the Blue Mountains blocked at Mt Victoria.
Nice work Al!
Government always finds a need for whatever money it gets.
‘Climate change’!
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures could drop to -2C on the Granite Belt in Queensland near the southern border, and says snow flurries are possible.
The Australian.
Snow in Queensland – Big Al has a lot to answer for.
With impeccable timing, the glaziers turned up yesterday to pull the first lot of bedroom windows damaged in an October hailstorm.
The brisk weather has really added to the crack house chic of boarded up windows.
Snow on Qld’s granite belt.
The ice man cometh.
The myriad instances of extremely cold weather that seem to follow that fat hypocritical fool around (over a period of many years) as he endlessly pontificates on the non existent phenomenon of gerbil worming has now clearly moved beyond both coincidence and parody.
Just as m0nty is able to alter the time/space continuum whenever he makes a prediction about anything, inevitably causing the opposite result.
Magnificent work, fellas.
We are just getting it at Merewether. I am going back to bed.