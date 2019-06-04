It is the very model of a modern Liberal Government

As reported here, the Commonwealth Government, the Morrison Liberal National Coalition Government, has created another quango to go onto the pile – the National Faster Rail Agency.
Note the title … Faster not Fast train. That tells you all you need to know. And what’s the bet that it will cost squillions, never be finished, be headquartered in Tasmania and have the faulty carriages built and designed in South Australia.
To guide Australia as it hurtles towards the transport of the future, the National Faster Rail Agency will also come into being on July 1.
The agency will serve Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge.
Its functions are listed as:
- Lead the development and implementation of the Commonwealth government’s 20-year fast rail plan;
- Oversee the development of business cases with state and territory governments, ensuring that population and transport policy objectives are met;
- Identify additional rail corridors that would benefit from faster rail services over the long term, in consultation with state and territory governments, industry and stakeholders;
- Work with relevant state and territory governments in the delivery of faster rail construction projects;
- Develop an investment strategy recommending how faster rail projects can be staged to link future expenditure to investment need, and increase community and industry confidence to reduce market pressures;
- Work in partnership with the Infrastructure and Project Financing Agency to explore alternative funding and financing options for faster rail, such as private sector contributions and value capture opportunities; and
- Provide advice on options to future proof corridors for high-speed rail, including the need for technical guidelines, corridor planning and protection.
G&S trained, of course.
Next week, expect the announcement of the National Monorail Agency.
Since when has any government relied on a business case to implement a policy decision – the policy decision is the business case!
I guess that if trains run 1 km/hr faster, the objective has been met ….
I don’t see anything in there about women, tree frogs, LGBTQI+, or aborigines.
Remember Gillard spending 20 million on a fast rail report to please Bob Brown? Then announcing we all sit arround drinming codpfee thinking about fast rail and quickly buried it having fellated Bob Brown yet one
…more time.
Are we really sure that a Liberal Government will be less stupid than a Labor one?
Well they have stuffed the energy industy properly the stuffed defence with the sub deal oay now get it in 30 years when we have all left and are collecting our big pensions ,they e made a dogs breakfast of health ,immgraion ,welfare ,education and disability care ,so why not transport ,they knownithing about that as well . As I always say ,what would a bunch of suburban conveyencing lawyers and union grifters know about anything ? They wouldnt know poop from clay about anything but deception ,lying ,theiving and self promotion . Abolish career politics ,political parties and bring in rule by referenda and limited times in parliament .
Will that be like the national nearly faster submarine project?
Haha love the PoP reference, TAFKAS.
They have already proposed to spend about $ 2 billion on a “fast train” from Geelong to Melbourne, a distance of some 72 kilometres which the current train traverses in about 55 minutes.
How much faster is the $2 billion wonder train expected to be? Will it stop at the other stations on the line? If so, will it really be appreciably faster? If not, what are the projections for patronage and how are the punters supposed to get to and from Geelong station? All these and more questions will undoubtedly go unanswered right up until the ribbon is cut.
If they’re prepared to do that for a line that services only one marginal electorate (and a bunch of safe Labor seats) how much will they spend elsewhere?
What might conceivably not be a total waste would be to reroute the line right past Avalon Airport so that it can become a genuine second airport for the state. But that doesn’t seem to be on the cards.
To be dragged out and dusted off just before each federal election. Sod will never be turned!
This is not new
But note the date of that page:
At least someone has a sense of humour.
That page I linked actually makes sense — its not about the silly Sydney/Melbourne via Canberra link, rather its targeted money at upgrading (or bypassing if required) existing infrastructure to make it faster.
Forget about trains in regional areas, they need to make suburban trains go faster. Bigger motors, bigger brakes.