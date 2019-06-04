Remember, remember the fourth of June

OK, so it doesn’t rhyme, but we should remember the date all the same. Here’s the story from today, fourth of June even: Storm over surprise warship visit.
Defence experts said it was important there was transparency about engagement with China, arguing the decision not to formally announce the arrival of the biggest Chinese naval taskforce to Australia in years was “a bad look”.
It is a bad look, a very bad look. And here’s the context which, long though it may be, you should read from start to end if you want to understand the Great Game of the era in which you live: Much More Than a Trade War with China. Here’s a bit.
Chinese actions today mirror those dating back 4,000 years, when the Shang Dynasty—China’s first major dynasty—rose to prominence thanks to totalitarianism and imperialism. By assessing these basic patterns over the course of thousands of years, then, one can see how China has identified the United States as a major threat to be toppled. And, it is also why the United States cannot compromise with China in the ongoing trade war—no matter what Beijing offers. For, if the Trump Administration makes a deal, the Chinese will continue their aggressive assault on the American economy—moving from the manufacturing sector to the higher-paying innovation sectors (they already are).
Unlike the United States, China desires to not merely exist as a preeminent power in an anarchic international system. Instead, they view the United States as the hegemonic global power. Such a global power threatens Chinese state security and, as such, China’s leadership cadre believes that they will only be safe if the American hegemon is dismantled and eventually replaced by themselves.
No more surprise visits! We are part of the free, democratic West and want to stay that way.
Mao lives on in Xi. I believe Deng ordered the massacre.
And where would the US (and I guess the world) be under a full Democrat run government?
I read this piece by Steve and then I scrolled down and clicked the link on the mock Al Gore piece which led to the SMH. Here’s a small quote from the article:
I reckon the Chinese navy has simply come home.
Our authorities were also ill prepared the last time a major Asian power dispatched vessels into Sydney harbour.
How long will our luck last?
All part of the Middle Kingdom twenty six dash line of influence.
Not clear to me who was surprised. We the population were not informed by our government of an impending vistit? or the Australian government was surprised too?
Left the Middle Kingdom this Monday afternoon and flew to Canada where it is still Monday. Went Air Canada and we were surprised to see the flight was mainly Chinese (unusual to see a National Carrier with not many original Nationals on it) and announcements were made in Chinese as well as the usual French and English. Some Vancouver Airport signage was also in Chinese As in Australia, lots of Chinese people now live in Canada. Comedian on TV show on the plane joked against America (PC comedy) that Canada didn’t need a wall because ‘we have Winter’. Didn’t seem to be deterring anyone I could see.
Planes don’t mind winter.
As with many other National groups, I like the Chinese. They are industrious and make good citizens. As with any other National group though, too sudden an influx can change both the culture and geo-political situation of a country in ways not particularly harmonious. Hasten slowly with immigration. I hope ScoMo got that message.
3 scenarios.
1: The government knew, and also surmised that someone would point out hosting a visit like this on the anniversary of Tienanmen was a bad look so kept it hush hush.
2: The government was presented with “we will be coming” and kept it quiet out of the desire not to generate a diplomatic incident.
3: It was a surprise visit and the government is not wanting to look stupid…
Id be betting money on number 2.
Are the guys with the guns there to keep people off the boats or on them?