The Queen may be the only one in England who really likes Donald Trump

Theresa May will give Donald Trump a copy of Winston Churchill’s blueprint for the United Nations in a parting shot at his America First approach to international and trade relations.
The prime minister today will hand the US president a framed copy of the wartime leader’s Atlantic Charter agreed with Franklin D Roosevelt in August 1941.
The eight-point agreement on Allied war aims and vision of a post-war world became the basis of multilateral institutions including the UN and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).
The document, with Churchill’s handwritten amendments, is an explicit reminder that many of the institutions opposed by President Trump were conceived by the US and UK.
President Trump has repeatedly criticised multilateral bodies including the UN and his willingness to use tariffs to further US economic aims runs directly counter to one of the key tenets of the Atlantic Charter.
Mrs May’s choice of gift may lack subtlety but is consistent — she has been trying to give him the same lesson since he took office.
At least on this one matter, she can agree with the leader of the Labour Party: Jeremy Corbyn to lead massive protest against Trump in London
Do you think things might have changed just a tad since 1941? I imagine that Churchill and Trump would have gotten on extremely well. I cannot think of anything of importance they would have disagreed about.
The Hack and the Business man
Hopefully the old slag will be gone soon. Mrs T she is not.
I doubt Churchill intended international organisations that sought as much control over their citizens as the tyrants they had just defeated – and were preparing to square off against in the form of the USSR.
Where governments cooperated to subjugate their own people, to listen in on their conversations, adjudicate on their right to certain opinions, and and to favour or punish citizens according to fashionability.
I wonder if Ms May believes Churchill would have approved ceding British sovereignty to European bureaucrats, or whether he thought only the British understood the British sufficiently to govern them.
And, Theresa, don’t imagine that because you are a Brit and Churchill was, that you are somehow a custodian his legacy: he was also half American.
LOL… It’s a bit rich Theresa May handing Trump “reminders” of past agreements….. She needs to flippin’ honor the one the British People voted for.
Facepalm or what?
She will be dumped by her own party soon. Unloved and unlamented, left to rot on a heap of garbage.
Trump should lay the boot in and humiliate the has-been cow every chance he gets.
What a presumptuous nobody – she got the job for one purpose, and has pissed off allies and enemies alike.
I doubt DJT gives 2 shits, she’s a shot duck. Only stayed for the seat at the grown up table at the State Dinner.
May is from the same sausage factory that has inflicted Merkel, Macaroon, Clintons, Bushes, Kennedys, Trumble, Trudeaus etc etc on decent citizens of various countries.
What a sour-faced woman May is. The ultimate loser looking with malice and envy at the ultimate winner.
WSC suspected Stalin. FDR seemed less so. Ike only wanted to end the war with Germany not go off on WSC’s Balkans ventures. Ike didn’t agree with FDR’s politics but accepted him as his commander. From the stories, few today seem to know WW2 history. Ike felt the USA didn’t get enough credit from GB press. Ike not happy with GB press always wanting Monty to run the war against Germany.