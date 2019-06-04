Tuesday Forum: June 4, 2019

Posted on 12:00 pm, June 4, 2019
21 Responses to Tuesday Forum: June 4, 2019

  3. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3034326, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    Welcome to Sydney, Ratf$ckers!!!!

  4. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3034329, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Never Forget.

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    Kate Middleton is great–but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude–only herself to blame.
    2:03 AM · Sep 18, 2012

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!
    2:04 AM · Sep 18, 2012

  5. Roger
    #3034330, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    Federal police officers are raiding the home of News Corp Australia journalist Annika Smethurst over a story about a secret government plan to spy on Australians.

    Our liberty is in the hands of Kristina Kenneally.

  8. Peter Greagg
    #3034339, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    perhaps I made the team?

  9. Woolfe
    #3034342, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Another beautifu clodless day in Perth. Hope Gore stays away.

  10. stackja
    #3034343, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Colin Vickery, Herald Sun
    Subscriber only

    14 minutes ago

    The Australia Federal election appears to have boosted the fortunes of Neil Mitchell whose 3AW morning program jumped significantly in the latest radio ratings.

    And the FM breakfast war got way tighter with Fox and Smooth equal on an 8.9 per cent share.

    Mitchell’s show increased its share to 17.7 percent for the survey 3 of 2019 – up 1.5 points from last survey’s 16.2.

    The survey period ran from March 10 to April 13 and then from April 21 to May 25. The Federal election was May 18.

    The ABC’s rival morning show with Jon Faine went in the other direction – dipping to 10.4 from 11.0. In February, Faine announced that he will retire at the end of the year.

  11. Woolfe
    #3034344, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Waiting for resident clod to appear…..

  13. Confused Old Misfit
    #3034347, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    G’Day.
    I see the Dutch are at war again.

  14. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3034349, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    #poweredbypride.

    Windmills, solar, now this. Hopefully, something abstract will do a better job.

  16. Knuckle Dragger
    #3034352, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    Fear not, Nota. I’m all good.

    I just think it’s hilarious that we are warned on a daily basis, reminded of having been warned, scolded for ignoring warnings and usually get a ‘did I not warn you, right here on this blog’ about something that’s been going on for years but she’s apparently only just found out about.

    NB: Judging by your last line, you appear to be using her software too…..

  17. custard
    #3034353, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    Senator Jim Molan almost at 60,000 below the line votes.

    Does anyone know how many he needs to upset the apple cart?

  18. stackja
    #3034354, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:18 pm

  19. johanna
    #3034355, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    CoM, we do not take crap lying down.

    Here is my last post from Ye Olde Fredde:

    Anyway, I haven’t finished with you, Cassie.

    Always with the personal attacks if someone disagrees with you. If I disagree – why, I must be on the turps! What other explanation could there be?

    You said, languidly ‘I’ve always found Schama mediocre’ with the implicit sneer falling like ash from the end of your cigarette holder.

    When challenged on an actual subject which he wrote about and which I know a fair bit about, you first tried distraction, and when that didn’t work, resorted to unfounded personal abuse.

    Lift your game, hun.

  20. stackja
    #3034356, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    custard
    #3034353, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:18 pm
    Senator Jim Molan almost at 60,000 below the line votes.

    Does anyone know how many he needs to upset the apple cart?

    As I remember 2GB during campaign reported 100k.

  21. thefrollickingmole
    #3034357, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    Confused Old Misfit
    #3034351, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:17 pm
    ANU data breach stretching back 19 years detected

    Ah! The wonders of the information age!

    But dont worry your “My health” records are protected by the best brains the public service can muster…….

