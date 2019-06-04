Liberty Quote
Every innovation makes its appearance as a luxury of the few well-to-do. After industry has become aware of it, the luxury then becomes a necessity for all.— Ludwig von Mises
-

Tuesday Forum: June 4, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Muddy?
Cold!
Welcome to Sydney, Ratf$ckers!!!!
Never Forget.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Kate Middleton is great–but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude–only herself to blame.
2:03 AM · Sep 18, 2012
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!
2:04 AM · Sep 18, 2012
Federal police officers are raiding the home of News Corp Australia journalist Annika Smethurst over a story about a secret government plan to spy on Australians.
Our liberty is in the hands of Kristina Kenneally.
good moaning.
Top ten
perhaps I made the team?
Another beautifu clodless day in Perth. Hope Gore stays away.
Waiting for resident clod to appear…..
Top Twenty!
G’Day.
I see the Dutch are at war again.
#poweredbypride.
Windmills, solar, now this. Hopefully, something abstract will do a better job.
Ah! The wonders of the information age!
Fear not, Nota. I’m all good.
I just think it’s hilarious that we are warned on a daily basis, reminded of having been warned, scolded for ignoring warnings and usually get a ‘did I not warn you, right here on this blog’ about something that’s been going on for years but she’s apparently only just found out about.
NB: Judging by your last line, you appear to be using her software too…..
Senator Jim Molan almost at 60,000 below the line votes.
Does anyone know how many he needs to upset the apple cart?
CoM, we do not take crap lying down.
Here is my last post from Ye Olde Fredde:
Anyway, I haven’t finished with you, Cassie.
Always with the personal attacks if someone disagrees with you. If I disagree – why, I must be on the turps! What other explanation could there be?
You said, languidly ‘I’ve always found Schama mediocre’ with the implicit sneer falling like ash from the end of your cigarette holder.
When challenged on an actual subject which he wrote about and which I know a fair bit about, you first tried distraction, and when that didn’t work, resorted to unfounded personal abuse.
Lift your game, hun.
As I remember 2GB during campaign reported 100k.
Confused Old Misfit
#3034351, posted on June 4, 2019 at 12:17 pm
ANU data breach stretching back 19 years detected
Ah! The wonders of the information age!
But dont worry your “My health” records are protected by the best brains the public service can muster…….