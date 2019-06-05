Celebrate the greenhouse effect!

Here is an interesting factoid. The good times for life on earth were warmer than the present and there was much more CO2 in the air. Look at the luxurious vegetation in the tropical rain forests and how quickly it grows to occupy any clearing that is made in it.

Just what is a greenhouse and what is the greenhouse effect? I hope the children are told about this in their junior science lessons.

A greenhouse is usually made of glass (hence the saying people in glasshouses shouldn’t throw stones) to let in the sun while the plants are warm and snug. In cold places the greenhouse may even be artificially heated and CO2 enrichment is standard commercial procedure. We are way short of the optimum level of plant food in the air and before the Industrial Revolution we were perilously close to a CO2 drought.

The benefits of warming are pretty obvious, especially if you have any idea of the disastrous privation of the ice ages and even very cold weather.

Less energy is required for heating.

Lower prevalence of illness and disease caused by cold weather.

Faster growth of crops, forests and pastures.

Add the massive and well documented greening of the planet shown by satellite pictures in recent decades.

So what is the problem with warming? There is a list of things and close examination reveals that the effects are all disputed in the literature and they are usually based on extreme weather events that are no more prevalent these days or cherry-picking data from phenomena that go in cycles like polar ice

The economist Richard Tol in the US is concerned with the downside of warming but he has calculated that the benefits exceed the costs all the way up to an increase of 2 degrees C. The prospects of that increase are remote for two reasons. First the pause of hiatus of warming demonstrates that the IPCC model-based projections are off the planet. And second the diminishing return of warming from more CO2.

One of the strange features of the climate debate is the way that uncontroversial and unexciting information is repeated over and over again to promote the idea that we have dramatic and dangerous global warming. The Cook 97.4 consensus on warming (amount unspecified) and a human effect contribution of CO2 unspecified) is a case in point. Who disputes that we have warming and a modest contribution from increasing CO2?

But how much

Consider the forcing effect of CO2, say one degree from doubling the atmospheric concentration. We get another degree by going from the current level around 450ppm to 900ppm. That is some way off, even with the Indians and Chinese doing their best and all the other people building coal-fired power plants. Richard Lindzen reminded us of the diminishing return so to get the next degree we will have to double the 900.

Relax kiddies!