Let’s go nuclear!

Jo Nova reports that there are 451 nuclear plants around the world and we have none.

The only advanced nations that are truly without it are Australia and New Zealand. Nations like Norway, Ireland, and Poland don’t have nuclear power plants but are connected via a grid to countries which do.

See the tables on the distribution of capacity and the new capacity under construction. China and Korea are building plants like there is no tomorrow.

And see the league table for provision of electricity from nuclear energy. France is on top with almost 70% followed by the Slovak Republic almost 60, Hungary and Ukraine about 50, Sweden and Belgium about 40. In the middle the US almost 20 and Germany 15. China and India among the tailenders near 4.

Several National MP’s have pushed for the Australian Parliament to discuss whether the land with more uranium than anywhere else should use nuclear power. Typical how it takes conservative politicians to raise the question about one of the most successful low-carbon generations there is.