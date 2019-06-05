Licensing Journalists

When it comes to well executing bad policy, look first to a Liberal Government. Labor Governments seem best at badly executing bad policy.
And by Liberal, this has nothing to do with liberty or liberalism.
Fresh from ASIC …
From 1 July 2019, journalists will be exempt from paying certain registry search fees
And what, according to ASIC, is a journalist:
A journalist is a person who works in a professional capacity for media organisations, is a freelance who regularly sells stories to media organisations, or publishes stories on a commerical basis.
And what do you have to do:
You can apply for a journalist search concession by completing and emailing an Application for journalist search exemption.
So basically, a government agency is seeking to register and licence journalists.
Now it has been previously reported that ASIC’s registry search fees are the highest in the world. So basically, what this “concession” is about is giving a financial leg up to a special class of people, that have been licences because the Government believes are “journalists”.
TAFKAS could say he is speechless but he is worried that he does not have the relevant government licence to do so.
Oh and does the “publishes stories on a commerical basis” mean that ABC does not employ journalists according to this ASIC definition?
Parliament press gallery licenses anyone?
Licence for 007?
When will we need to register for a “social licence”?
I don’t think that’s the case at all. All ASIC is doing is removing a fee payment requirement for access to data, if you qualify as a journalist according to their definition.
The Grauniad wouldn’t meet the “publishes stories on a commercial basis” test either, given the stupendous losses it’s been reporting for several decades.
Even its recent “legendary commercial turnaround” is utterly illusory (Trigger Warning: Report is by another entity that doesn’t “publish stories on a commercial basis”).
@bemused
if you qualify as a journalist according to their definition.
So the government is deciding who is a journalist and who is not. And based on that is giving special privileges to those it deems are journalists. And where then is TAFKAS incorrect?
That’s so, and this development per se may not be sinister. But there’s an inevitable tendency for government regimes of any kind to undergo function creep.
I can’t recall the exact provisions, but I remember very well it being revealed that some of the information gathering provisions in the tax laws had been copied from anti-terrorism laws.
Once there’s a definition of a privileged government-certified “journalist” class, with outsiders being locked out of the perks, there’s a serious danger that eventually one of the perks that will be restricted is free speech.
Not just the government, but most organisations and workplaces require some form of evidence that what you’re doing is part of a legitimate activity associated with your employment. Would you be happy if someone came to your house and claimed to be police without any evidence or reason for being there? All teachers, child care workers, school bus drivers, ambulance and myriad of service occupations require a working with children check before they can work with children. These people have special privileges as a result.
I was a news and sports photographer for a Melbourne newspaper a decade ago and, as such, I had an ID which gave me access to places where the general public couldn’t go. That ID could be as simple as getting access to the field side of an AFL ground during game play. When I went to cover school athletics events, that ID game me access to the fields and the organisers would announce that the guy with the camera was from the newspaper.
What’s the difference?
The purpose of requiring corporations and their officers to declare data (and pay a cost+ fee for doing so) is to facilitate confidence in trade.
The practice of appointing info resellers to sell data to the public is unconscionable and a clear threat to commercial transparency. The data should be made publicly available at zero cost.
This isn’t the first ASIC rort. They used to operate a doc imaging facility in Gippsland which openly competed on the commercial market (cost recovery, mate) against companies they regulated.
What could possibly go wrong?
Thermogeddonists have been protesting outside of the HWT Tower recently. The licensing of journalists is one of their demands, ostensibly to prevent j’ismists from lying ‘bout carbin.
None were keen for my suggestion that protesters should be licenced to hold them to the same standard.
No, specifically the government. There are two issues at play:
1) anointing a special class of people for zero cost access to data denied everyone else unless they can pay
2) the state defining what a ‘journalist’ is
Who issued your press pass at the athletics carnival? Was it the event organiser with a duty of care, or some boffin in Canberra keeping a list?
Gobsmacked.
This is the same ASIC that requires the principal gatekeepers in corporate misconduct, Regitered Liquidators, to pay, not only the handsome ‘going rate’ to undertake the thousands of company and document searches each is required to make each year, but also a levy to cover the cost of ASIC’s failed disciplinary and supervisory proceedings. Priorities? As ever … appearances matter rather more than substance.
No, it’s not zero:
The fee reduction is most likely there because journalists require access on a more regular basis than the average Joe. And it stops frivolous requests. This happens with other sources of information as well.
My pass was issued by the newspaper and registered. It was a press pass. Nowadays I might well have to get police checks, working with children checks etc, or issued by a government entity, given the nature of things.
I guess you also object to the state defining what is a doctor, dentist, paramedic, nurse, police officer, pilot, teacher, electrician, fireman etc.
Journalists could be licenced by councils. We could have a microchip inserted and they could be neutered in case they bred.
Treasury only lets ‘journalists’ into the budget lock up too. The sky hasn’t fallen in.