Licensing Journalists

When it comes to well executing bad policy, look first to a Liberal Government. Labor Governments seem best at badly executing bad policy.

And by Liberal, this has nothing to do with liberty or liberalism.

Fresh from ASIC …

And what, according to ASIC, is a journalist:

A journalist is a person who works in a professional capacity for media organisations, is a freelance who regularly sells stories to media organisations, or publishes stories on a commerical basis.

And what do you have to do:

You can apply for a journalist search concession by completing and emailing an Application for journalist search exemption.

So basically, a government agency is seeking to register and licence journalists.

Now it has been previously reported that ASIC’s registry search fees are the highest in the world. So basically, what this “concession” is about is giving a financial leg up to a special class of people, that have been licences because the Government believes are “journalists”.

TAFKAS could say he is speechless but he is worried that he does not have the relevant government licence to do so.

Oh and does the “publishes stories on a commerical basis” mean that ABC does not employ journalists according to this ASIC definition?

Parliament press gallery licenses anyone?