Position Vacant: Liberal Premier of South Australia

As reported in yesterday ’ s The Australian:

“South Australian Premier Steven Marshall remains on the hunt for a new governor, with his preferred candidate a female with links to the Liberal Party’s moderate faction, sources say.”

Seems to me the Liberal Party should be on the hunt for a new “Liberal” Premier.

My preferred candidate would be someone with some intelligence and common sense more interested in building a state that can stand on its own two feet instead of leaching off the rest of the nation while indulging in economy destroying progressive clap trap.

Time to end horizontal fiscal equalisation.

It’s a race to the bottom which is also the only thing South Australia ever win at.