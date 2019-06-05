How’s that for a click bait headline?

No. Really, I hear you say, the ABC is a national security threat.

Now true – there is so much to dislike about the ABC. But for all their faults – and there are many – having the police raid a media outlet is poor form. Ditto for the raid on the News journalist yesterday.

Jack the Insider at the Australian sums it up nicely.

What is of greatest concern is our governments, federal, state and local and their agencies view the citizenry in general with suspicion if not outright contempt. We are judged not at our best nor even our mean but by our worst members. An informed public would seem to be a government’s gravest fear. As far as the law enforcement apparatus is concerned, the public interest is an inconvenience and where it conflicts with their perception of national security issues, it falls a long way back second to the point now where it has virtually ceased to exist.

This national security malarkey that is continually used to suppress our freedoms needs to be nipped in the bud. One of my favourite quotes from Joseph Schumpeter.

Lawless violence the bourgeois stratum may accept or even applaud when thoroughly roused or frightened, but only temporarily. In a purely bourgeois regime like that of Louis Philippe, troops may fire on strikers, but the police cannot round up intellectuals or must release them forthwith; otherwise the bourgeois stratum, however strongly disapproving some of their. doings, will rally behind them because the freedom it disapproves cannot be crushed without also crushing the freedom it approves.

I saw the PM on Sky News last night saying that he always approves our laws being enforced. To be fair – what else can he say? But there seemed to be a steeliness in him that I hadn’t observed before. Nor Mrs D, who reckoned that he’ll be taking a much harder line going forward. Now a much harder line of spending and debt reduction would be good. But harassing journalists?